JACKSON, Miss., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Health is providing assistance to network providers in Mississippi who are seeking relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic through the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the CARES Act. Magnolia Health is sharing access to a dedicated online portal of Provider Financial Support & Resources, where network providers can research benefits they may be eligible for and work directly with experts to apply for them. The portal was developed by Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare company. As part of the Centene family, Magnolia Health is providing access to these resources to aid Mississippi providers in grant writing and business loan applications, among other key activities.
"Our providers are on the front lines every day, taking care of the most vulnerable populations across Mississippi," said Aaron Sisk, CEO of Magnolia Health. "In support of our provider partners and their fight against COVID-19, we are providing access to these key benefits and resources to help network providers that are being economically impacted."
The program will help providers apply for various benefits including small business loans, a paycheck protection plan, and various grants they may be eligible for. This includes Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), behavioral health providers and community-based behavioral health organizations, Centers for Independent Living (CILs), and long-term service and supports organizations operating on the front lines.
This resource also helps providers explore additional funds through state offered loans and grants by working with nationally recognized healthcare consultants, organizations, state government agencies and former SBA executives. In addition to the online portal, provider partners will have access to webinars and one-on-one consulting with key experts.
Magnolia Health and Centene have made it a priority to support providers, especially small providers, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Centene previously announced that its plans, including Magnolia Health, would reduce the administrative burden to providers by eliminating the need for them to collect co-pays and removing authorization requirements for COVID-19 related treatment.
If you are a Magnolia Health provider looking for more information about benefits you may be eligible for, please visit https://www.centene.com/covid-19-resource-center/provider-assistance.html for more information.
About Magnolia Health
Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.
About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.
Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.
Note on SBA Announcement
The information provided does not represent all of the information available or that you may need for making your financial decisions or completing your application. The Federal and State government(s) are best able to provide resources and assistance. We recommended that you contact your financial institution or advisor before making any financial decisions.