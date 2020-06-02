JACKSON, Miss., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Mental Health Month, a national observance to raise awareness about mental health. In support of this observance, Magnolia Health (Magnolia) announced today a plan to provide additional mental health resources to Mississippi residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a series of local partnerships, Magnolia will enable providers to better support communities that are experiencing elevated levels of stress and mental strain caused by an increase in grief, loss, economic pressure, unemployment and social isolation.
"We must consider the negative toll that the pandemic is taking on the mental health of our communities especially among underserved communities," said Aaron Sisk, plan president & CEO. "We will continue to support Mississippi residents across the continuum of care throughout the pandemic and beyond."
As part of this effort Magnolia, in partnership with its parent company Centene Corporation, is announcing investments to support the following programs:
- Provider Training and Support – Training for clinicians and support for front-line providers dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the increase in mental health-related challenges in their practices.
- Expanding Access to Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) – An investment to help the National Council for Behavioral Health transition part of their training program to a virtual program, which will make MHFA training more accessible for people in Mississippi and nationwide.
Provider Training and Support
For many, the emotional trauma of COVID-19 will last longer than the pandemic itself. Magnolia is partnering, through Centene with Allegheny Health Network and the CARES Institute at Rowan University to fund virtual Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) training cohorts, which will enable clinicians in Mississippi and nationwide to receive this highly effective training. TF-CBT is an evidence-based treatment for the impact of traumatic experience on child and adolescent mental health.
Magnolia is also directing funds to Crisis Text Line to support their 'For the Frontlines' initiative. For the Frontlines provides fast, free, text-based crisis support to individuals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other essential workers. Frontline workers can text FRONTLINE to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor, 24/7.
Expanding Access to Mental Health First Aid Training
To ensure a long-term impact beyond the current pandemic, Magnolia will donate to the National Council for Behavioral Health's COVID-19 Relief Fund, specifically for the provision of Mental Health First Aid. MHFA teaches people to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be experiencing a mental health crisis, such as suicidal thinking or mis-using substances. Magnolia's support will provide greater access to MHFA virtual trainings, helping more individuals support someone experiencing mental health and substance use challenges at this critical time.
Magnolia Health has been supporting Mississippi residents since 2011 across its MississippiCAN, Allwell and Ambetter plans. For more information about Magnolia Health and its programs, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.
About Magnolia Health
Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.