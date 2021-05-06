PORTLAND, Ore., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owl Insights Inc., a leading provider of tech-enabled precision-guided behavioral health (BH), today announced that Main Line Health, a not-for-profit health system serving the greater Philadelphia region, has selected the Owl Platform to implement a measurement-based strategy.
The Owl's cloud-based platform will seamlessly integrate with Main Line Health's electronic health record (EHR) system to screen, stratify and monitor patient progress with data from evidence-based, patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) and social determinants of health (SDOH). The data generated by the Owl will provide critical insights and advanced reporting to effectively treat patients with a wide variety of behavioral health conditions. Main Line Health will implement The Owl platform across multiple areas, including: Women's Emotional Wellness Centers, two outpatient psychological centers, inpatient psychiatry, a comprehensive substance use residential treatment program, and multiple integrated primary care offices.
"Upon joining Main Line Health, I knew we had an immediate need for enhanced outcome measurement for our behavioral health programs to differentiate our services and take the services we offer to the next level," said Michelle Mullany, system vice president for Behavioral Health, Main Line Health. "Owl Insights was the obvious choice for us, and we are thrilled to have a partner that allows us to create an integrated care model addressing mental health and substance use treatment across our patient population."
"It is vital for health systems with a goal of improving behavioral health care for its patients to incorporate technology that complements existing workflows, while also providing clinicians with valuable data to support care management and clinical decision support," said Eric Meier, president and chief executive officer for Owl Insights. "Main Line is a leader in their market and we are thrilled to help deploy evidence-based care across its system and make a positive impact in delivering care that transforms lives."
About Owl Insights
Owl Insights, Inc., is the leading provider of precision care management technology for behavioral health (BH). Through its advanced platform, known as 'The Owl,'' the company offers a scalable strategy to integrate measurement-based care and clinical analytics into existing behavioral health treatment workflows covering all major behavioral health conditions. Owl Insights supports health systems and independent behavioral health organizations nationwide to expand access, improve quality care delivery, better manage costs and support the preparation for value-based care. For more information on Owl Insights Precision Care Management Platform visit http://www.owlinsights.com.
About Main Line Health
Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving portions of Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine to treat and cure disease while also playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to keep our community and ourselves well ahead. A team of more than 10,000 employees and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health system.
At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's recognized facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.
Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, King of Prussia and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare,one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.
Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care and service, including System Magnet® designation, the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect and inclusion and has proudly embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education and research to help our community stay healthy.
