BELTON, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Main St. Orthodontics is celebrating its recent opening by partnering with the Belton Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony. This event is open to the public and will take place on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1:30 PM, located at 2583 N Main Street, Suite #1. All are welcome to attend the ceremony to meet the team, tour the office, and enjoy refreshments. For more information, contact Jennifer by emailing jennifer.hubmann@d4c.com, or stop by the office on June 18th.
Led by experienced orthodontists, Dr. Craig Taylor and Dr. Jacob Keller, this new, modern office features an open-concept treatment area, an entertainment corner, beverage station, and more. The highly-trained team at Main St. Orthodontics provides an array of orthodontic treatments including traditional braces, Invisalign, and retainers.
"We are proud to be a part of the Belton community and truly enjoy treating patients at our new office," said Dr. Keller. Dr. Taylor added, "We strive to provide high-quality and compassionate care and are dedicated to creating beautiful, confident smiles."
Main St. Orthodontics officially opened in September 2020 and offers comprehensive orthodontic care to children, teens, and adults. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. To learn more about Main St. Orthodontics or to make an appointment, prospective patients can visit http://www.mainstreetortho.com or call (254) 233-2037.
About Dr. Craig Taylor:
Dr. Craig attended dental school at Temple University from 2004-2008; after which, he stayed in Philadelphia for another two years to complete a Pediatric Dental Residency in 2010. After working as an associate for a pediatric practice in Waco, TX, Dr. Taylor decided to further his education. He attended Roseman University in Las Vegas, NV where he was dual certified to work in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics.
About Dr. Jacob Keller:
Dr. Jacob was born and raised in Texas. Having grown up in Houston, he earned his bachelor of science in Biology at Texas A&M University in College Station and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery at Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas. He also had the chance to experience life in Lincoln, Nebraska where he received his orthodontic certificate and Masters in Oral Biology.
About Main St. Orthodontics:
Main St. Orthodontics is conveniently located in Belton, amidst Killeen, Harker Heights, Troy & other surrounding communities, providing state-of-the-art orthodontic treatment. The practice provides the highest level of patient care and compassionate services to find the most suitable options for their patients. Learn more at http://www.mainstortho.com.
2853 N Main St., Suite 1
Belton, TX 76513
(254) 233-2037
