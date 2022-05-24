Maine Dentistry, which provides complete family, preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dental care for patients of all ages recently gifted three Maine-based non-profits with donations of $1,000 each, after raising funds through their annual Seasonal Smile Drive Donation Campaign.
AUBURN, Maine, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maine Dentistry, which provides complete family, preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dental care for patients of all ages recently gifted three Maine-based non-profits with donations of $1,000 each, after raising funds through their annual Seasonal Smile Drive Donation Campaign.
Recipients of the donations include the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, Gray Community Food Pantry, and The Root Cellar. Funds raised by Maine Dentistry team members and patients were matched by the dental practice which includes three dentists, founder Benjamin Lawlor, D.M.D., Katie Clark D.M.D., Amritha Minisandram, D.M.D, and support staff at practices in Auburn, Gray, and Portland.
Charitable giving is a way of life for Dr. Lawlor who served more than ten years in the United States Air Force, including two overseas deployments before opening Maine Dentistry. "As a child, my large family struggled to make ends meet. I have first-hand experience of living below the poverty line. My family turned to food banks, and charitable dental organizations for help on more than one occasion. It is our dental practice's extraordinary honor to pay forward that help, by supporting organizations who provide precisely these services to those in need," he said.
Maine Dentistry's matching fundraising campaign helped to provide 3,000 meals to Mainers in need through the Good Shepherd Food Bank. The funds also paid for more than 750 meals through the Gray Community Food Pantry. Likewise, the donation to The Root Cellar will help provide dental treatment to families in need in greater Portland.
In addition to the recent fundraising campaign, Dr. Lawlor also donates his time and talents to providing children and families free dental care while on service trips in Guatemala. Together, with his colleagues Dr. Clark and Dr. Minisandram, Dr. Lawlor says that additional fundraisers are in the works at Maine Dentistry.
Maine Dentistry is a full-service dental practice treating patients of all ages. Focused on whole-mouth health, the dentists, dental assistants, and hygienists provide comprehensive dental care designed to correct, maintain, and enhance oral health and appearance. Treatments provided by Maine Dentistry range from preventative services such as children's dentistry and cleanings to restorative services such as same-day crowns and dental implants, to cosmetic treatments including Invisalign, teeth whitening, and veneers. The practice also provides treatment for sleep apnea, jaw pain, and TMJ disorders.
Founder of Maine Dentistry, Dr. Lawlor is an International College of Oral Implantologists Fellow. He has been repeatedly named to the list of America's Top Dentists. Dr. Lawlor is a member of the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists. In 2021, Maine Dentistry was chosen as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Maine. Maine Dentistry's offices in Auburn, Gray, and Portland accept all dental insurance, credit cards, and CareCredit financing.
