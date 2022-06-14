Education Haiti, http://www.educationhaiti.org, expects to attract a record-breaking audience for its inaugural all-day online fundraiser and celebration. Education Haiti, whose mission is to help young Haitians deeply committed to their country to have the social work education and skills to make significant change in their community, will host the online celebration event, Join the Journey, on Thursday, June 16 from 8am to 8pm.
Education Haiti, whose mission is to help young Haitians deeply committed to their country to have the social work education and skills to make significant change in their community, will host the online celebration event, Join the Journey, on Thursday, June 16 from 8am to 8pm. There are a multitude of volunteers involved in the fundraising drive in both Haiti and the United States.
Education Haiti was founded in 2018 by Drs. Miranda and Roger Phelps, both clinical psychologists from Waterville, Maine. Dr. Miranda Phelps serves as the Dean of the Faculté de Travail Social et de Justice Sociale (FTSJS), the only college of social work in Haiti, which is an external campus of the well-respected Université Episcopale d'Haiti. Education Haiti helps to support FTSJS, which offers an education that makes it possible for talented young Haitians committed to healing and elevating their country to earn a degree in social work.
The aim of this international charitable event is to raise money to fund efforts to implement a more efficient student information system, provide financial aid for students and to move to a new and safe campus.
"The situation in Port-au-Prince has deteriorated dramatically over the last year," says Dean Phelps. "Gangs run rampant, and our students can't get to our campus safely. Luckily, we've been able to get most of them laptops and have moved our courses online, but the students are missing the valuable in-person experience. For the safety of our students, it is crucial that we re-locate the school into a safer area."
She continues: "Over the past 3 years, Haiti has been put through the worst: the assassination of a president, increased gang violence, an earthquake, and widespread COVID cases. Since the 2010 Earthquake, there has been a major shift in the attitude toward outside help: Haitians believe that change must come from within and that's why Education Haiti's mission is so meaningful."
The fundraising event will feature a variety of exciting programs, including interviews with students and staff, social work classes in action, presentations about Haitian mental health, Haitian artists working on peace-focused projects, and Haitian music. Additionally, there will be giveaways with great prizes! More information can be found here: Education Haiti: Join the Journey.
