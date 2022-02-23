MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carnival season is a big part of the culture along the Gulf Coast. And while the holiday is typically celebrated with many indulgences, Mardi Gras doesn't have to compromise your sobriety.
Nicolette Harvey, LICSW, AltaPointe Health's Associate Clinical Director for the system's hospitals, has spent the last 15 years working in substance use treatment and mental healthcare.
"Sobriety is precious," explained Harvey. "But you can also enjoy festivities and activities along with celebrating your sobriety."
CONTINUE WORKING YOUR RECOVERY
"Continue your day-to-day routines that got you to this point," said Harvey.
Don't stop attending meetings, engaging with your sponsor, going to treatment, or taking medications just because it's a holiday season.
"Make sure that you're continuing to manage the stress in your life. Don't let the carnival season overwhelm you on top of everything else. Life's a bucket, and we can only hold so many things inside that bucket. So, make sure you're doing the healthy things for yourself every day before you go and enjoy the carnival season," added Harvey.
CHANGE OLD PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS
"Look at changing old people, places and things. In years past, if sobriety wasn't a priority during Mardi Gras, make sure that you're not hanging out with the same people or hanging out in the same location or doing the same habits," said Harvey.
Find new sober supports or accountability partners that will help protect your sobriety. Consider going to day parades that are a more family friendly environment. Also, watch from family friendly areas like parks, rather than outside of a bar.
BE PREPARED
"You want to make sure that you're prepared. Bring non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, and food so you can avoid the bar scene that is downtown, even if you're trying to purchase non-alcoholic drinks," explained Harvey.
Having a non-alcoholic drink in your hand may also make social settings more comfortable.
"Avoid the 'Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired' that may encourage drug and alcohol use. So, you want to make sure that you are well prepared with snacks and fun foods and drinks that you can enjoy that support your sobriety," added Harvey.
PLAN AN EXIT STRATEGY AHEAD OF TIME
"In addition, make sure that you have an exit plan. You want to be able to 'play your tape all the way through' and recognize where drug and alcohol are going to lead you," explained Harvey. "Before you go to a parade or before you go to a Mardi Gras event, make sure you know who your sober supports are, what you would do or how you would get home in the event that you become overwhelmed, what would you do in the event that someone offers you drugs or alcohol, play that tape all the way through."
You can even practice saying no with a friend or sober support.
"Have all that laid out ahead of time. It's hard to think of what to do in the panic situation," added Harvey.
LISTEN TO YOUR INSTINCTS
"Listen to your instincts. If you go into a place or an environment that you don't think is supportive to your recovery, listen to yourself and leave. There's nothing wrong with recognizing that something isn't where you need to be in the moment for you, and it's not what's best for you, and just picking a different activity or leaving all together," said Harvey.
IF MARDI GRAS IS TOO MUCH FOR YOU THIS YEAR, TRY SOMETHING ELSE
If you are early in your sobriety or know the downtown environment will not be good for you, celebrate at a sober party or buy a king cake and watch the parades on television. Or you may want to find something completely different to do during that time.
"There are lots of museums and trails and hikes that can be done outside of the downtown area that can engage you in our city and our culture that don't necessarily have the association with drugs and alcohol. If you feel like Mardi Gras is going to be too overwhelming for you, that's okay! Your sobriety is always your first priority," said Harvey.
REACH OUT FOR HELP IF YOU NEED IT
"There is nothing wrong with asking for help. We all need help every day in our lives. When you start to feel like your sobriety is at risk, or you're taking a turn down a wrong path, reach out for help, said Harvey. "Whether it's through AltaPointe Health's hotlines, or through a trusted sober friend, or through a sponsor, or a family member that you know can support you in your recovery, just ask for help."
