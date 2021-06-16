TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaintenX International provides curb-to-roof service for businesses of all kinds, but healthcare facilities require a special set of skills to maintain. Requirements for safety, precision, and quality are at their most stringent in the healthcare industry, and the MaintenX team appeared at the Florida Dental Laboratory Association's (FDLA) Southern States Symposium & Expo to show they are up to the task.
The Southern States Symposium & Expo is America's largest dental laboratory industry meeting run by a nonprofit association, FDLA, which publishes focus magazine in addition to providing dental laboratory professionals with continuing education.
"Servicing healthcare facilities presents a unique set of challenges that not every company can provide, so it was a wonderful opportunity to share our capabilities with dental industry professionals," said MaintenX VP of Business Development Bill Schaphorst.
MaintenX team members John Brightwell, Eric Williams, and Justin Hicks manned the booth at the Renaissance Orlando located Seaworld, where FDLA members could ask about maintaining their dental practices to the highest standard.
MaintenX has been providing quality full-service facilities maintenance services for more than 40 years. To learn more about their record of excellence and healthcare facilities expertise, visit https://maintenx.com/.
ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:
MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.
