SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maion Business Solutions helped develop and is now helping operate a nonprofit organization in Texas devoted to screening asymptomatic people for COVID-19, with the goal of early detection and limiting spread of the virus. The organization, Community Labs, has become so successful that it now conducts more than 50% of all COVID-19 testing in Bexar County (San Antonio).
Maion was hired in August 2020 by San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston to assist in creating the overall operational processes, but the scope of their involvement widened, resulting in two Maion team members being asked to run the lab in September: Sal Webber as President, and Matt Battaglia as CFO. Maion was initially instrumental in setting up the lab, identifying and securing resources and team members, and creating the process used for testing. Maion is now an integral management partner with end-to-end ownership of everything from collection to results to customer service. The focus now is on increasing the number of tests conducted daily, using process improvement tools and automation.
Mr. Weston started Community Labs after being infected with the virus by his son, who was asymptomatic. Community Labs is innovative in its approach to COVID screening, using off-the-shelf tools and technology to make tests easy (a simple 2-inch nasal swab), quick (24-hour turnaround), and affordable (about $35, or 15% of commercial lab tests). For Mr. Weston's philanthropic efforts during this crisis, he has been named "Texan of the Year" by Texas Monthly magazine.
After an initial program in a local school system proved successful, Community Labs has now tested more than 100,000 students in the San Antonio area and has received funding from city, county, and state levels to expand its reach. Tests are currently conducted at local businesses as well as schools and are collected at over 200 locations across the city each week.
"Our mission is to keep San Antonio open by creating COVID-19 Safety Zones through testing of asymptomatic people, providing a pathway for schools to reopen, people to return to work, and communities to recover," said Community Labs President and Maion executive Sal Webber. "We started by focusing on making schools safe, because if kids can go back to school, then parents can go back to work, which is vital. The testing process is extremely simple and quick. It happens once a week and only takes students out of class for about 10 minutes. Children as young as kindergarten are able to self-administer the 2-inch swabs. This is not the long, painful swab everyone has heard about. Our test is easier and faster, and it is 95% accurate. Our goal is to scale rapidly and share our technology openly with anyone inside or outside San Antonio so they can get back to normal as soon as possible. We want to inspire other cities to establish community labs so that they can get back to normal as well, and we invite anyone who is interested in doing that to contact us."
