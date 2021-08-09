OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makana Masks (makanausa.com), the American manufacturer of innovative reusable safety masks, has achieved a new benchmark in the effectiveness of its half-faced elastomer face mask. In tests of both Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) and Viral Filtration Efficiency (VFE), the Makana Mask intercepted at least 99% of particulate sized 0.3 μm (microns) in diameter or greater, the size most likely to transmit pathogens. These tests were conducted by Nelson Laboratories, the global leader in certifying the effectiveness of personal protective equipment.
The Makana Mask achieved a BFE average surpassing 99.95% at 30 liters per minute, a rigorous standard well above the demands of practical usage. Similarly, the Makana Mask passed the VFE test with an average efficiency greater than 99%. Industry standard for Level 2 PPE is 98%.
The BFE and VFE tests confirmed the effectiveness of the entire mask system, not just the filtration media, an important distinction that speaks to the actual effectiveness of the mask, not just the effectiveness of the filtration medium.
The strong performance of the Makana Mask in the BFE and BVE tests demonstrates that the mask is effective at protecting the wearer from airborne viral and bacterial pathogens, including COVID-19 and the flu, as well as protecting others from transmission in the event that the wearer is infected.
"We've been working toward this moment for several years," says founder and President David Mathews, a retired orthopedic surgeon. "We set out to create a mask that could protect the wearer from just about any airborne threat—these results are an exciting and important step toward offering the best and safest half-face mask on the market."
Makana Masks are made of soft, durable elastomer and feature memory foam facial seals that conform to the contours of the face, ensuring that air flows through the filter and not around it. They are washable and reusable, making them less expensive over time and more environmentally responsible than disposable masks.
Nelson Labs, a subsidiary of Sotera Health, is an industry-leading, global provider of laboratory testing and expert advisory services. Its mask certification program is the gold-standard for certifying the efficacy of masks used to protect wearers from COVID-19 as well as other pathogens and pollutants. Documentation of test results is available upon request.
