HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year, Makers Nutrition wanted to make an impact for Long Islanders whose Thanksgiving was in jeopardy. Playing its part in making a difference amidst the continued fight against COVID-19, the team donated over $500 worth of turkeys in addition to holding a food drive that collected approximately 1,000 lbs. of Thanksgiving dinner staples for local families in need. Looking to make an impact as well ShopRite kicked in a $25 gift card to help even more people this holiday.
Long Island Cares, Inc. - The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank continues to implement a number of actions to assist the community during the coronavirus pandemic. In response to the increasing demand for basic necessities for our neighbors in need, Long Island Cares has partnered with local governments and individual donors to establish multiple emergency temporary distribution centers located in Baldwin, Uniondale, Long Beach, Levittown, Bellmore, 5 Towns, Oceanside, Hempstead, Elmont, Brierley Park, Valley Stream, and Stony Brook. Long Island Cares operates six additional permanent emergency food distribution sites throughout Long Island to help the nearly 300,000 Long Islanders experiencing food insecurity and hunger.
"Having donated to Long Island Cares in the past and having raised a significant amount of money for people in need around the globe during the height of the pandemic, we knew our team could truly impact the lives of many this Thanksgiving," said Director of Business Development Robert Driscoll. "As a vitamin and dietary supplement manufacturing company, we know how important nutrition is, and how fragile some situations can be. That is why we collected approximately 1,000 lbs. of food items and donated over $500-worth of turkeys—to ensure that as many families' tables are filled with food, surrounded by friends and family as many people reunite this year."
Makers Nutrition is very proud to be working with Long Island Cares, an organization that does such amazing work for so many fellow Long Islanders, not just around the holidays, but year-round.
If you or someone you know is food insecure, please contact one of the below Long Island Cares locations. Help is available, help is here for you.
Additional Permanent Long Island Cares Locations:
- Long Island Cares-The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank 10 Davids Drive – Harry Chapin Way, Hauppauge (631) 582-FOOD
- Nassau Center for Collaborative Assistance 21 East Sunrise Highway, Freeport (516) 442-5221
- South Shore Service Center 163-1 North Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst (631) 991-8106
- Harry Chapin Food Bank and Humanitarian Center 220 Broadway, Huntington Station (631) 824-6384
- Baxter's Pet Pantry & Retail Food Rescue Center 161 North Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst (631) 991-8106
- Hunger Assistance & Humanitarian Center of the Hamptons 286 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays (631) 613-3344
About Long Island Cares, Inc.
Founded by the late Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares brings together all available resources for the benefit of the hungry and food insecure on Long Island and, to the best of our ability, provides for the humanitarian needs of our community. Our goals are to improve food security for families, sponsor programs that help families achieve self-sufficiency, and educate the general public about the causes and consequences of hunger of Long Island. Our vision is a hunger free Long Island. Long Island Cares, Inc. - The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank has a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator as well as having earned GuideStar's Platinum Seal of Transparency.
About Makers Nutrition
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
Media Contact
Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, marketing@makersnutrition.com
SOURCE Makers Nutrition