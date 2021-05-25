HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TITAN Business Awards (TITAN) has announced the list of 2021 Season 1 winners of the inaugural season of its distinguished awards program. This announcement is featured concurrently with the on-going Covid-19 pandemic that ultimately provided us with a new normal and beginning.
On the note of new beginnings, this was Makers Nutrition's first time entering the TITAN Business Awards. The dietary supplement company was awarded a grand total of 22 titles, from Achievement in Sales and Management, to Innovative Leadership and Customer Service.
Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano shares "It is beyond an honor to be recognized by the TITAN Business Awards. Any CEO can agree that the past year was a hurdle. However, with the amazing team I have working with me to provide top-quality dietary supplements and customer support to other business owners and brands, Makers Nutrition has been able to set new standards—standards that have put us ahead of competition, giving us the opportunity to be a better company for our clients around the globe."
This award caters to SMEs, large, public, and private organizations, as well as other business professionals worldwide, whereby IAA hopes to honor achievements and nurture excellence in every aspect of work life, from entrepreneurs to companies and organizations, public relations, customer service, marketing, management, human resources, information technology, etc. "We celebrate the remarkable Titan-like achievements of a wide range of organizations, from all industries, as well as their efforts to better both the workspace and company culture," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. "Persevering through adversities and hardships, we aim to inspire and embolden all businesses, being the advocate of integrity for all corporate professionals worldwide."
From 28 countries worldwide, including: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, India, and Ireland, to name a few, as many as 650 entries were nominated, and only the best emerged victorious. Each project was blind judged by the TITAN jury panel, comprised of distinguished professionals of the international business scene, evaluated on criteria determined by the merits of TITAN Business Awards. The winners were chosen based on the average scores provided by the jury members.
During this gloom-ridden chapter in our lives, being a jury for the 2021 TITAN Business Awards has been an exceptional pleasure, with some making their debut as a judge in the TITAN Business Awards. These individuals are well represented in their fields, from companies such as: Graham Kelly (Originate Pte. Ltd.), Kevin Yu (Sidechef Inc.), Marie O' Riordan (EML), Oscar Solano Brenes (Porter Novelli), Roland Bägén (Tata Consultancy Services - TCS), Santiago Villegas (1903 Public Relations), and Thanasis Papapostolou (AIP Consulting Ltd), to list a few. "Our jury members' extensive backgrounds in the business field ensures that the subjective qualities, such as: business acumen and innovative business concepts, are part of the consideration." Ong said. "Ensuring high standards of high quality, providing winners with the international exposure they deserve."
"Our jury panel was impressed by the intensity that was brought on by the entrants' submissions," Ong said. "I hope that we are able to witness the creation of history, where the winners of this season set the bar for future business endeavors to follow."
To see the full list of titles Makers Nutrition garnered in the 2021 TITAN Business Awards, click here.
IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.
Makers Nutrition, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in America, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.
