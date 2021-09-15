HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It was announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Makers Nutrition and its employees winners in the 9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.
The CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements. Chief Executive Officers, also known as CEOs, lead the development of the organization's short- and long-term strategy. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations, private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide, and from every industry, are eligible to participate.
Makers Nutrition was honored with the following wins:
1. Gold – Best Product to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19
2. Gold – Best Service to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19
3. Gold – Professional Hero of the Year – Stephen Finnegan
4. Silver – Executive Hero of the Year – Jason Provenzano
5. Silver – Team of the Year
6. Silver – Company Response of the Year
7. Bronze – Professional Hero of the Year – Jason Provenzano
8. Bronze – Company Rethinking of the Year
9. Bronze – Company Innovation of the Year
10. Bronze – Company Work-From-Home Implementation of the Year
"We are proud to take home 10 Globees® this year and be recognized as an industry leader whose products and services played a major role in combatting COVID-19," said Makers Nutrition Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano. "Over the past year, our steadfast commitment to providing vitamins and supplements to individuals either deficient in nutrients or those looking to improve their wellbeing made us a better company. We as a team achieved new heights, from customer service to product innovation, and I am just so honored that we were recognized once again."
The CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean & Central, and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The annual
CEO World Awards are part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.
About the Globee Awards
Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee® Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
About Makers Nutrition
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
