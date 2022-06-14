Makers Nutrition Named Winner in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makers Nutrition announced today that the Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the trailblazing supplement manufacturing service provider a winner in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards.
The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life.
More than 70 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
Here is a complete list of titles won by Makers Nutrition in the 2022 American Business Awards:
- Gold – Business Products
- Gold – Business Services
- Gold – Maverick of the Year – Business Services Industries – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano
- Gold – Individual Hero of the Year – Helping Others During COVID-19 – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano
- Gold – Customer Service Hero of the Year – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano
- Gold – Essential Worker Hero of the Year – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano
- Gold – Company Response of the Year
- Silver – Executive Hero of the Year – Effective Leadership During COVID-19 – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano
- Silver – Team of the Year During COVID-19
- Silver – Company Rethinking of the Year
Makers Nutrition was the only company awarded GOLD for Business Products and Business Services in this year's program.
"We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose vitamin and dietary supplement products and services have been recognized by the Globee Awards," said Executive Vice President Stephen Finnegan. "We are truly honored to be named a winner among so many other companies who have done, and continue to do, everything they can to help individuals throughout the pandemic. Behind this distinguished success is our non-stop innovation and relentless drive to stay client focused. We believe this recognition from the Globee Awards further validates our commitment to constant improvement in serving our clients worldwide."
See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/
About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About Makers Nutrition
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
