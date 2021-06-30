HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano and his team winners in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. These prestigious awards recognize global achievements in sales, service, support, and business development.
The annual Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards is an international industry and peer competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere.
Makers Nutrition was recognized with the following titles:
- GRAND WINNER
- Globee Gold Award Winner – Sales – Individual Hero of the Year During COVID-19 – Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano
- Globee Gold Award Winner – Sales Team of the Year During COVID-19
- Globee Gold Award Winner – Sales – Company Rethinking of the Year – Creative Ways Companies are Rethinking Sales During COVID-19
- Globee Gold Award Winner – Customer Service & Support – Individual Hero of the Year During COVID-19 – Executive Vice President Stephen Finnegan
- Globee Silver Award Winner – Sales – Executive Hero of the Year – Effective Leadership During COVID-19 – Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano
- Globee Silver Award Winner – Sales – Individual Hero of the Year During COVID-19 – Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano
- Globee Silver Award Winner – Sales Team of the Year During COVID-19
- Globee Silver Award Winner – Customer Service & Support Team of the Year During COVID-19
- Globee Silver Award Winner – Company Response of the Year – Creative Ways Companies are Giving Back During COVID-19
- Globee Bronze Award Winner – Executive Hero of the Year – Effective Leadership During COVID-19 – Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano
- Globee Bronze Award Winner – Customer Service & Support – Company Rethinking of the Year – Creative Ways Companies are Rethinking Customer Service & Support During COVID-19
- Globee Bronze Award Winner – Customer Service & Support – Company Work-From-Home Implementation of the Year – Creative Ways Companies are Implementing Work from Home Strategy During COVID-19
During the COVID-19 crisis, Makers Nutrition ramped up its efforts to provide above-and-beyond service and support for all clients. When the pandemic hit, it hit hard, and Mr. Provenzano knew swift action was required to remain on schedule. Recognized with gold for rethinking sales during COVID-19, Mr. Provenzano spearheaded an addition to Makers Nutrition's white label offerings that continues to thrive, even as the world opens back up. His sales team now offers a complete ready-to-go line of immune system supporting formulas for clients to build out their brands. As consumers grew more conscious of their health, demand for anti-inflammatory and immune health supplements grew significantly. Quick and strategic thinking led to the creation of some of Makers Nutrition's most requested formulas today—including vitamin C capsules and elderberry gummies—which are helping brand owners succeed on the market and their customers' health to improve.
Judges from a broad spectrum of global industry voices participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.
"It's an honor to be recognized as an industry giant by the Globee Awards," said Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano. "It is quite difficult to express how truly proud I am of what our team has accomplished for both Makers Nutrition and our clients. We adapted and overcame a year that devastated businesses around the world. I know there is no disaster that can ever stop us from being the great company we are meant to be."
Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards is the world's premier recognition program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing.
"Continuing to raise the bar higher for standards in sales and customer service are key to customer success," said San Madan, co-President at Globee Awards. "Effective customer success strategy can lead to higher business growth." And that it has for Makers Nutrition.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, Consumer World Awards®, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Globee® International Best in Business Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Security World Awards, IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
About Makers Nutrition
Makers Nutrition, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in America, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
