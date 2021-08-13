CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MakeShift announced today that it is partnering with InTouchLink to offer its people first scheduling app to senior living communities. MakeShift makes scheduling health care workers painless while reducing the risk of burnout and turnover.
"We are committed to building strong relationships and connections in senior living facilities," said Justin Godderis, Vice President, InTouchLink. "This includes the connection between residence operators and the staff that support more than a million aging North Americans. Senior living residents, families and community staff are our absolute focus. We're excited to partner with MakeShift to allow operators to efficiently schedule their staff and to be responsive to the needs of their residents and workers."
As demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, accurate and responsive scheduling is crucial for health care workers and the other essential workers that serve the elders in our society. The global long-term care market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028 and reach USD 1.7 trillion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research.
HR leaders in health care, retail, recreation and hospitality are looking to streamline employee scheduling for their managers while allowing their staff to access schedules and swap shifts on mobile. This is vital mid-pandemic with the increased need to have people with the right skills, in the right place, at the right time to reduce burnout which is a major concern. MakeShift's proprietary fatigue management capabilities—known as Burnout Rules—help managers see when staff might need a break.
Toronto-based Access Independent Living Services (AILS) uses MakeShift to manage scheduling for their supportive housing staff and outreach attendants.
"Scheduling before MakeShift was a nightmare, as it was for payroll. After MakeShift, life is beautiful. I can copy and paste alternate weeks at a time. I can correct clock-ins and outs for assigned shifts and my life is so much easier," says Denise Burnett, Program Manager, AILS
MakeShift is an online employee scheduling app. Key customers are in the health care, retail, fitness, and recreation sectors. The MakeShift app is in high demand as businesses commit to making scheduling easier for their managers and empower staff to influence their work schedules.
"Our team is proud to see MakeShift employed to schedule the essential workers that support the elders in our society. It's encouraging to see continued interest and adoption of MakeShift within health care. Our longest client is a hospital and over 50% of our existing customer base is in the health care vertical. We are confident that InTouchLink's customers will find MakeShift as indispensable as our other clients do," said Adam Greenberg, CEO, MakeShift.
About MakeShift
MakeShift (http://www.makeshift.ca) is an online employee scheduling app that empowers businesses to build employee schedules in less time with none of the hassles of clunky, error-prone systems of the past, creating happier teams that drive growth. MakeShift offers free employee scheduling demos and one to one customer support to managers and owners looking to put their PeopleFirst™ and make employee scheduling PainFree™.
Established in 2014 to address the need for web and mobile-based scheduling for the health care industry, MakeShift has grown to serve organizations of all sizes in hospitality, fitness/recreation, retail and health care including Fuel City, La Senza and Alberta Health Services. MakeShift seamlessly integrates with industry leading human resource and payroll tools.
About InTouchLink
InTouchLink (http://www.intouchlink.com) is the #1 resident focused platform in senior living. With a team of senior-living veterans and technology gurus, InTouchLink has a singular focus on elevating the senior living experience and increasing engagement, communication and operational efficiency for all community partners. All features in the system are based on resident, family and operator feedback – resulting in a system that addresses more specific seniors housing needs than any other option available today. The feature breadth is extensive, and includes customizable digital signage screens, in-room TV channels, automated menu and activity calendar management and printing, livestreaming activities to resident TVs, flyer and newsletter builders, an online family and resident community portal, and much, much more.
Media Contact
Asher Fredricks, MakeShift, +1 8255092058, media@makeshift.ca
Trevor Jurgens, The Tantalus Group, 7788863601, coffeecoms@gmail.com
SOURCE MakeShift