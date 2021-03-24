ATLANTA, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silverton Mortgage, a leading direct residential mortgage lender, announced its foundation, The Silverton Foundation, has partnered with Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.
The Silverton Foundation provides mortgage and rent payment assistance to families with sick children who have been hospitalized or who are receiving ongoing chronic or critical care treatments.
"When your child has a severe medical condition or illness, priorities shift to doing whatever it takes to care for them. Those costs can add up quickly and stretch a family's resources," said Josh Moffitt, founder of Silverton Mortgage and The Silverton Foundation. "Our goal is to ensure the family can return home without mounting rent or mortgage payments, and we're excited to add the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to the list of communities we support."
A spokesperson for the Pediatric Social Work Department, Monroe Carell Jr, Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt stated, "The Silverton Foundation has been instrumental in providing financial relief to many of our families during a time of immense hardship. Life does not stop when a child is hospitalized, causing overwhelming stress for families in their attempt to be present while also tending to needs back home. Being able to address the financial needs of our families helps to take away some of the burdens experienced. We greatly appreciate all of the rent/mortgage assistance the Silverton Foundation has offered our families!"
The Silverton Mortgage Foundation has deep ties to many partners in the Nashville area.
"Goodall Homes, one of the largest home builders in middle Tennessee, was one of the reasons we chose to partner with the children's hospital at Vanderbilt," shared Moffitt.
Additionally, SMACKSongs, a Nashville-based music publishing, management and artist development powerhouse, is one of largest donors to The Silverton Foundation.
"That connection is special," says Moffitt. "Michael McAnally Baum, one of SMACKSongs' founders, is a former Silverton Mortgage employee and became passionate about the Foundation before he made his way to the music industry."
Last year alone, The Silverton Foundation provided mortgage and rent payment assistance to more than 100 families around the Southeast. To learn more, please visit http://www.thesilvertonfoundation.org
About Silverton Mortgage
Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is a recognized industry leader within the mortgage community. Our Team Members recognize that home loans are as diverse as the people who seek them and work closely with borrowers to find the right program to fit their unique needs. We are guided by the strong belief that communication is key, which is why we take pride in helping you through the entire loan process, from application to closing, managing all aspects in-house. This way, loans close faster, and you know what's going on every step of the way. We count our success one loan, one happy customer, one family in a home at a time.
