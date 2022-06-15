With existing programs for veterinary professionals, animal trainers, groomers, and pet sitters, the boarding and daycare program is the newest effort from Fear Free to expand its ecosystem and help pets live happy, healthy, full lives.
DENVER, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boarding and daycare environments are often fraught with potential stressors for dogs and cats. Pets are away from home, their family is gone, unfamiliar people and animals surround them, and their daily sleep/wake schedule is thrown off. Now thanks to a certification program launched by Fear Free, LLC, boarding and daycare providers can learn techniques that will help reduce stress and increase calm and safety for both pets and staff.
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 130,000 veterinary and pet professionals to prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS) in pets. With existing programs for veterinary professionals, animal trainers, groomers, and pet sitters, the boarding and daycare program is the newest effort from Fear Free to expand its ecosystem.
"By offering this important educational resource to the daycare and boarding community, Fear Free is able to ensure that our pets' emotional wellbeing is front and center at all times," Ruth Garcia, CEO of Fear Free, said. "This brings us closer to our goal of making Fear Free the international standard of pet care and helping pets live happy, healthy, full lives."
Written by Mikkel Becker, CBCC-KA, CDBC, KPA CTP, CPDT-KA, CTC; Robin Bennett, CPDT-KA; Susan Briggs, MA, CPACO; Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA; and Nichole TeSelle, KPA CTP, the program's five-module course ensures boarding and daycare providers are thoughtful in every interaction with boarding and daycare pets—from greetings to kennel introductions to overexuberance or shyness. They will learn how a Fear Free boarding and daycare environment looks, feels, sounds, and smells, and they'll get practical advice on what to do in the moment if a dog or cat struggles during care or refuses to enter or leave their kennel.
Boarding and daycare providers can learn more about Fear Free and sign up for the Fear Free Boarding and Daycare Certification Program at fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can find a Fear Free Certified veterinary professional, trainer, groomer, pet sitter, or boarding and daycare provider at fearfreepets.com/directory.
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by "America's Veterinarian," Dr. Marty Becker, and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free® offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified® by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
