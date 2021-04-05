SOUTHBURY, Conn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pulling standardized reports out of an application can result in metrics that are not measuring what an organization needs to manage successfully. Today, one set of Work RVUs and Total RVUs is not enough given today's CMS modifications. Leading-edge tools, enhanced data models, and a new way of thinking are now needed to manage productivity, payer contracts, and physician compensation effectively.
Webinar topics will include:
- RVU roles in Productivity, Reimbursement, and Compensation
- Incorporating Benchmarks, Budgets, and Targets
- Metrics typically requiring customization (Visits, Cases, Encounters, Denials, etc.)
- Best practices in organizational standards for reporting
- Challenges with multiple billing systems
Register for this live webinar that will take place on April 28th, 2021, 1PM – 2PM Eastern (NYC) by visiting https://bit.ly/3rKn72t.
ABOUT THE PRESENTERS
Co-presenter Scott Everitt, MBA, is the VP of Healthcare Solutions at Practical Data Solution (PDS). Everitt has spent 20 years in the healthcare industry, holding key leadership positions in Finance, Clinical Operations, Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Access, and Physician Practice Management.
Co-presenter Kelly Constantinetis is a Senior Business Intelligence Analyst at PDS. Starting her career in hospital finance 20 years ago, Constantinetis has served in a variety of roles within the healthcare industry, including physician practice finance, operations, application support, and analytics.
ABOUT PRACTICAL DATA SOLUTIONS
Practical Data Solutions is a healthcare analytics company based in Southbury, Conn. Since 1995, PDS has partnered exclusively with healthcare organizations to design, build and support state-of-the-art technologies employing best practices for data warehousing, business intelligence, analytics, and dashboard reporting. As Information Architects for Healthcare, their number one objective is to exceed their clients' expectations and achieve ROI. For more information or to register for this event, please visit https://www.pds-online.com/upcoming-webinars.
