DENVER, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horses are large, powerful animals and injuries to equine veterinarians are common. But thanks to a certification program launched today by Fear Free, LLC, veterinary professionals have the power to help reduce injuries to their staff, improve the health and wellbeing of their horse patients, save time, create more manageable patients, and earn their clients' lasting trust and commitment.
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 100,000 veterinary and pet professionals. Its mission is to prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS) in pets by inspiring and educating the people who care for them.
Written and reviewed by leading experts in equine medicine and behavior, the program's eight-module course covers how to use Fear Free concepts to ensure that barn visits and hospital visits go as smoothly as possible. Video clips and slides show you how to examine equine patients safely by using gentle techniques, perform routine procedures in a non-threatening way, recognize signs of stress in equine patients, help owners train their horses to cooperate in medical care, hoof care, and more. Upon completion, professionals will receive a total of eight RACE-approved CE hours.
"As a veterinarian who shares my life and home with horses, I know how important it is to address both their emotional and physical needs," said Dr. Marty Becker, Fear Free founder and CEO. "A Fear Free approach to equine care will improve the lives of equine practitioners, caregivers, riders, and above all, horses."
The course's authors were Stacie Boswell, DVM, DACVS-LA; Tamara Grubb, DVM, PhD, DACVAA; Nita Hynes, DVM; Claudia Richter, DVM, ACVB Resident; and Sherrie Yuschak, RVT, VTS-Behavior, KPA Faculty. The course was reviewed by Sue McDonnell, MS, PhD, CAAB, of University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine; Stephen Reed, DVM, DACVIM, of Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital; Rebecca Gimenez Husted, BS, PhD, of Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue; and Lore Haug, DVM, MS, DACVB, CABC, of Texas Veterinary Behavior Services.
Veterinary professionals can learn more about Fear Free and sign up for the Fear Free Veterinary Certification Program – Equine at fearfreepets.com.
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by "America's Veterinarian," Dr. Marty Becker, and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free® offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified® by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
