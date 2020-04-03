NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With most of the country under lockdown and with many states implementing shelter orders, many medical practices across the country are scrambling to address the sharp decline in patient volume to their practices. Many practices are seeing declines as high as 70% due to cancellations, no-shows, or patients that are unable to leave their home. This impact threatens hundreds of medical practices around the country as they struggle to maintain cash flow, operations, and keep staff employed. "There is a lot of misinformation in the market. This is causing confusion and panic," said Chad Price, Mako Medical Laboratories CEO.
Making matters worse; many practices were not set up to handle telemedicine or had workflows to see patients this way. Other complications included challenges with access, learning curves for the patients trying to use new platforms, and how to separate those with COVID symptoms from those that just had a cold.
"Medical professionals around the country started calling. Many were unsure how to convert their current practice into a more virtual one. They were also concerned with access and the elderly had limited options with technology," said Price. The team at Mako Medical worked with several tech companies on building a very simple telemedicine platform that required no downloading, no apps, no sign-up, no unnecessary steps and was free for both the practice and the patient. The platform relies on texting technology and is HIPPA compliant and encrypted. The next aspect of the workflow included a mobile messaging platform that communicates, updates, and guides the patient through medical questions all through a text message. This eliminates the need for a call and worry from the patient. The messaging platform addresses medication needs, COVID-19, chronic conditions, general health needs, and scheduling. The platform is HIPPA compliant, encrypted, and is free for the patient and provider. "Building simple solutions that are easy to use was the focus. These two technology platforms will help practices that are struggling with declining volume and provide services in the home," said Price.
Mako Medical also announced other features of the program that included in-home lab draws, prescription delivery, and other in-home services for patients that can't or don't want to leave their home. These services help the practice continue to maintain high quality, add extra levels of service, and gives them the clinical data they need that would otherwise be missed with just a virtual telemedicine visit.
Mako Medical is an award-winning leader in Pharmacy and Lab services. Mako is known for its extensive community service, hiring military veterans, and leveraging technology for its services.
