This study provides an in-depth view of each of the 4 segments: SMBG and POCT; CGM; insulin pens; and insulin pumps through the analyses of drivers, restraints, revenue forecasts, average selling prices of products and consumables, the market shares of top participants, their market strategies, and route to market.
In addition, it provides a country-level overview of public health policies for diabetics, reimbursement and regulatory insights, and offers distribution insights by highlighting key distributors and growth opportunities in the country.
Market Insights
Diabetes is a growing concern globally, with more than 425 million people suffering the world over. Malaysia is no exception. It has a very high prevalence of about 16%; there were an estimated 3.57 million diabetics in the country in 2018. Unfortunately, only about 50% of this population is actually diagnosed, meaning half of those diabetics are diagnosed only at later stages, often after complications arise; complications that decrease quality of life but increase the cost of care.
As Malaysians are predominantly uninsured or do not have coverage for diabetes management devices, their glucose levels tend to be irregularly monitored. This results in even the diagnosed population developing health complications from the condition. The market potential for diabetes devices in Malaysia or other Asia-Pacific countries is huge but is hampered by access and affordability. For any company targeting these markets, it is crucial that it understands the current competitive landscape; reimbursement and regulatory policies; and the distribution structure, to determine its opportunity and the best go-to-market strategy.
There are four categories of medical devices that are crucial for diabetics: self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) and the professional point-of-care testing (POCT); continuous glucose monitoring (CGM); insulin pens; and insulin pumps. Broadly, these devices can be classified under monitoring (SMBG, POCT, and CGM), and management (insulin pens and insulin pumps).
Most of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region import these devices. Multinational majors, and in the case of SMBG some low-cost manufacturers from China and Taiwan cater to the demand for diabetes devices. Some of the major names in the SMBG and POCT testing space are Roche, Abbott, LifeScan, and Ascensia Diabetes Care. In the case of CGM, Medtronic dominates Asia-Pacific, as global majors Dexcom and Abbott have not yet ventured into this region.
The insulin pen segment is dominated by Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly, though a few other participants (for e.g., Biocon from India) may also be present, depending on the country in question. The insulin pump segment too is also dominated by Medtronic; however, the South Korean SOOIL Development is present in a few APAC countries. Medtronic supplies either a basic and/or an advanced version of its pumps, depending on the country in question. Other western players such as Insulet have not yet entered this market.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Biocon
- Dexcom
- Eli Lilly
- LifeScan
- Medtronic
- Novo Nordisk
- Roche
- Sanofi
- SOOIL Development
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Diabetes Prevalence and Diagnosis Trends
- Diabetes Devices Market Participants
- Malaysia Glucose Monitoring and Diabetes Management
- Distribution Insights - Malaysia
- Market Definitions
- Scope and Segmentation
2. Total Diabetes Devices Market Analysis
- Market Revenue Forecast by Device Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
3. SMBG and POCT
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Revenue Forecast by Device Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Personal and Pharmacy SMBG Devices Market Share
- Hospital SMBG and POCT Professional Testing Market Share
- SMBG Devices Market Participant Strategy
- POCT Devices Market Participant Strategy
- SMBG Route-to-Market Analysis
4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Revenue Forecast by Device Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Participant Strategy
- Route-to-Market Analysis
5. Insulin Pens
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Participant Strategy
- Route-to-Market Analysis
6. Insulin Pumps
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Participant Strategy
- Route-to-Market Analysis
7. Regulatory and Insurance Trends
- Country Policies for Diabetes
- Diabetes Device Regulatory Insights
- Reimbursement and Insurance Insights
8. Distribution Analysis
- Route to Market
- Key Distributors
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Unlocking Untapped Potential
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Glucose Testing in Pharmacies
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
