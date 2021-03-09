NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A January 13 article on Ask Men reports on the sudden increase in male cosmetic procedures, at least partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The article cites the shift to more time spent at home as one of the primary reasons, noting men of all demographics have been able to research treatments they've always heard about but didn't have the privacy or time to find out more. With an increase in video conference calls, the article notes that more men have become aware of their appearances, especially facial signs of aging like wrinkles and sagging skin. Orange County board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Jazayeri says that no one should feel embarrassed about wanting to boost their self-confidence by improving their looks and there's no better time than the present to undergo plastic surgery and other cosmetic treatments, regardless of the patient's gender or background.
Dr. Jazayeri says that, whether people like to admit it or not, attractiveness and the appearance of youthfulness can have a significant influence on an individual's life, both professionally and personally. He adds that how a person looks could impact whether or not they are given a second job interview, a promotion, as well as a first date. He notes that non-invasive treatments such as dermal fillers or injections can provide individuals with the confidence boost they need in their careers and social lives.
The Southern California-based plastic surgeon says that many cosmetic procedures are typically quick and can be done as quickly as during a lunch break, with little to no downtime required for recovery. Dr. Jazayeri says that for more substantial procedures, such as a rhinoplasty or liposuction, patients often spend around two weeks at home recovering. He adds that the good news is that since many professionals are still working from home due to lockdown orders, individuals no longer need to take a great deal of extra time off work following their procedures.
Dr. Jazayeri notes that it's crucial for all interested candidates to thoroughly research their clinic and plastic surgeon options before making a final decision. He says that the key factor to look for is that they seek out board-certified plastic surgeons. In addition to vetting the plastic surgeon's credentials and patient reviews, Dr. Jazayeri says it's also a good idea for individuals to examine any available before-and-after procedure photos.
