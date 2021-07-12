MALIBU, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Widely known as one of the most talented and committed doctors in his field, Dr. Bob Perkins has spent more than 20 years implementing advanced dental and oral treatments. As a specialist in jaw pain and disorders, Dr. Perkins treats patients at his Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center clinics in West/Hollywood Los Angeles, CA, Malibu, CA, and New York, NY. With careful attention to TMJ-related symptoms, Dr. Perkins is able to determine the root cause of the problem and offer effective treatment options for relief.
Temporomandibular joint disorders affect the jaw joint and chewing muscles that can cause discomfort or pain in the jaw. Dr. Perkins analyzes the bite ratio between the upper and lower levels of the teeth to find the cause of the disorder, offering a treatment plan based on neuromuscular dentistry. Neuromuscular dentistry dictates that a person's "bite" should be in a place where the muscles that support the jaws are relaxed, and not under any undue stress in order to function. Using his expertise, he can assist patients in finding a new bite position and help realign the jaw to support excellent oral health.
"At Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center we provide personalized care and permanent results in treating TMJ disorders. My goal is to help patients achieve freedom from their pain and obtain a restored a healthy, beautiful smile," says Dr. Bob Perkins
A recognized leader and expert in the field of TMJ, Dr. Bob Perkins began his undergraduate educational training at the University of Southern California. He then attended the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, where he furthered his knowledge in cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics and TMJ disorders. Dr. Perkins opened his Malibu clinic in 2008, after 17 years of running a successful practice in Glendale, CA. Dr. Bob Perkins offers patients extensive experience and a reputation for providing superior patient care and exceptional results.
Southern California TMJ and Sleep Clinic, formerly known as Malibu TMJ, has three clinic locations in Malibu, CA - (24955 Pacific Coast Highway, Ste. C100), Los Angeles/ West Hollywood, CA - (9201 Sunset Blvd, #501) and in New York City - (18 E. 48th Street, # 501). For more information or to schedule a consultation at Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center, please visit http://www.socaltmjandsleepcenter.com or call 310-844-6589.
