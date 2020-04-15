Mallinckrodt Announces Publication of Data on Acthar® Gel (Repository Corticotropin Injection) from its Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 4 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in Rheumatology and Therapy

-- The two-part multicenter study of 259 enrolled subjects showed >60 percent of patients achieved low disease activity (LDA) at week 12 with open-label therapy, an effect that was maintained in a proportion of patients with 12 additional weeks of treatment in the double-blind phase --