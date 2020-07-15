Mallinckrodt Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Committee Voted to Recommend Terlipressin for Approval to Treat Patients with Hepatorenal Syndrome Type 1 (HRS-1)

- If approved, terlipressin would be the first FDA-approved treatment in the United States for adult patients with HRS-1, a life-threatening condition - - Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is September 12 -