Mallinckrodt Confirms Court Decision in Lawsuit Against U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Provides Update Related to Global Opioid Settlement and Present Financing Activities

-- Court allows CMS to change Medicaid rebate calculations for Acthar® Gel resulting in full retroactive payments -- -- Retroactive liability of approximately $650 million and prospective loss of Acthar Gel Medicaid net sales of roughly $90 million to $100 million in net sales annualized -- -- Company will move for a stay and reconsideration of the ruling and, if necessary, an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit --