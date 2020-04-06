Mallinckrodt Initiates Rolling Submission of Biologics License Application for StrataGraft® Regenerative Skin Tissue to U.S. Food and Drug Administration

- Application is Supported by Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study for the Treatment of Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns - - StrataGraft Skin Tissue Could be a Potential New Treatment Option for Deep Partial-Thickness Thermal Burns, if Approved -