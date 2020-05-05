STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- First quarter net sales of $665.8 million, with diluted loss per share of $0.60, with results impacted in part by competitive and payer pressures in certain products and a decline in demand due to COVID-19
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64
- Operating cash flows of $53.7 million; cash on hand today in excess of $700 million after addressing the senior notes maturing in April 2020
- Key pipeline highlights include:
- U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance of a New Drug Application (NDA) for terlipressin
- Initiation of rolling submission of Biologics License Application (BLA) for StrataGraft® regenerative tissue
- Collaborations with Novoteris, LLC and Massachusetts General Hospital to study inhaled nitric oxide in COVID-19 patients
- Company continues to work to resolve outstanding issues related to opioids and Acthar® Gel, and considers all available options to address legal and financial challenges
Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, today reported results for the three months ended March 27, 2020. Unless otherwise noted, the quarter comparisons are to the prior year comparable three months ended March 29, 2019.
Net sales were $665.8 million in the quarter with diluted loss per share of $0.60 compared to diluted income per share of $1.83. Adjusted diluted EPS were $1.64 versus $1.94, a decrease of 15.5%, on lower net sales in first quarter 2020, partially offset by non-operational favorability from adjusted income tax expense and interest expense.
"As we navigate the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to ensuring patients have uninterrupted access to our medicines," said Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mallinckrodt. "I am proud of Mallinckrodt's ability to continue manufacturing and supplying products during this critical time, and I thank our talented workforce for their ongoing commitment to the patients we serve. We also continued to execute on our strategic priorities and made important progress advancing our pipeline during the first quarter, moving closer toward the potential approval of key products - terlipressin and StrataGraft® regenerative tissue - later this year."
"Looking ahead, we expect the next few quarters will be challenging due to the impact of COVID-19, as some of our products are sensitive to reduced numbers of surgical procedures and doctor visits. We are adapting our operations to the current environment as we continue serving patients and customers. At the same time, we remain highly focused on addressing all legal and financial challenges impacting the business, and will continue to evaluate all available options to deal with these matters."
COMPANY FINANCIAL RESULTS
First Quarter 2020 Results
Gross profit was $283.8 million with gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 42.6%, compared with 42.4%. Adjusted gross profit was $480.5 million, compared with $566.3 million, with adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 72.2%, compared with 71.6%, due primarily to product mix.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $231.1 million or 34.7% of net sales, as compared to $230.2 million, or 29.1%, primarily impacted by legal expenses and separation costs. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $187.2 million or 28.1% of net sales, compared with $211.4 million or 26.7%. Adjusted SG&A expense declined due to ongoing focused efforts on SG&A reductions.
Research and development expenses were $77.4 million, as compared to $85.3 million, due in part to the completion of two phase 3 clinical trials in late 2019. Research and development as a percentage of net sales was 11.6% versus 10.8%.
Interest expense was $74.5 million as compared to $82.7 million, a reduction of 9.9%, driven by deleveraging activities executed in 2019, including repurchase of debt at a discount and the execution of a fourth quarter debt exchange.
Income tax benefit was $18.9 million, for an effective tax rate of 25.0%. The adjusted effective tax rate was 2.0% in the first quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate has decreased from 2019 primarily due to the interest-bearing deferred tax obligations being fully satisfied in 2019.
BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS
Specialty Brands Segment
Net sales for the segment in the first quarter 2020 were $490.6 million.
- Acthar Gel net sales were $167.6 million, a 25.1% decrease, primarily driven by continued reimbursement challenges impacting new and returning patients; continued payer scrutiny on overall specialty pharmaceutical spending; and reduced patient demand due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. As the company navigates the ongoing CMS dispute, revenue from Acthar Gel Medicaid sales will be recognized, and any potential impact of a negative outcome in this matter is not reflected in the financial results.
- INOMAX® (nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, net sales were $141.7 million, down 6.2%, or 6.1% on a constant-currency basis, driven by increased competition for inhaled nitric oxide. Overall INOmax consumption remains high and is currently being driven, in part, by use in COVID-19 patients. The INOmax Total Care service offering remains a differentiating feature among competition.
- OFIRMEV® (acetaminophen) injection net sales were $74.9 million, a decrease of 21.7%, due to significant quarter-to-quarter order variability, and a reduction in elective surgeries due to public health orders and institutions focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Therakos® immunology platform net sales were $63.7 million, a modest increase of 3.1%, or 3.6% on a constant-currency basis, impacted as the quarter progressed by COVID-19, including stay-at-home directives impacting patients' abilities to receive treatment in hospitals or apheresis centers.
- AMITIZA net sales were $41.1 million, down 22.5% due to increased competition in the U.S. and the biennial price reduction in Japan.
Specialty Generics Segment
Net sales for the segment in the first quarter were $175.2 million, a decrease of 6.0%, primarily driven by a now-resolved, short-term disruption in the manufacturing of acetaminophen, which was unrelated to COVID-19.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has continued to manufacture, supply and deliver its products largely without interruption. At present, the company does not anticipate significant COVID-19-related manufacturing or supply chain disruptions, and it continues to evaluate its end-to-end supply chain and assess opportunities to refine its processes going forward. However, Mallinckrodt's business performance started to be impacted by reduced patient demand due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders at the end of the first quarter, and the company expects this impact will be more significant in the second quarter at least. The ultimate business impact will largely be determined by the return to work guidance issued by international, national, and local governments, health officials and customers.
The company is supporting the fight against COVID-19 in a number of ways, including by partnering with Novoteris, LLC and Massachusetts General Hospital to study inhaled nitric oxide for use as a therapeutic option for COVID-19 patients; giving medically trained employees paid time off to volunteer to treat or care for COVID-19 patients; providing funding and therapies to hospitals to conduct treatment-related research; adapting certain of its manufacturing facilities to produce hand sanitizers for designated counties, state health departments and emergency operation distribution centers located in states where we have operations; donating excess personal protective equipment (PPE) and other resources to healthcare providers, first responders, and medical facilities; and partnering with patient advocacy groups to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on patients.
LITIGATION UPDATE
On February 25, 2020 the company announced an agreement in principle for a global resolution to its opioid litigation, subject to certain conditions. Since that time, the company has been focused on addressing relevant matters to facilitate implementation of that resolution, including broadening plaintiff support and addressing the company's near-term debt maturities. On March 3, 2020 the U.S. Attorney's office in Massachusetts announced its intervention in a lawsuit filed against the company alleging violations of the False Claims Act relating to the method to calculate Medicaid drug rebates for Acthar Gel. As announced on March 16, 2020, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled against Mallinckrodt in its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regarding the Company's calculation of Medicaid drug rebates for Acthar Gel. The company has sought reconsideration of the D.C. Court's ruling and a stay of the decision and continues to evaluate all options available to address these legal and financial matters.
LIQUIDITY
Cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was $53.7 million, with free cash flow of $33.8 million.
The cash balance at the end of the first quarter was $808.0 million, and the revolving credit facility was fully drawn. Total principal debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter was $5.418 billion, with net debt of $4.610 billion.
Following the quarter, the company successfully addressed the maturity of the 4.875% Senior Notes due April 2020 as a result of the completion of a $495.0 million private debt exchange and the remaining $119.8 million with cash on hand. As of today's earnings announcement, the current cash balance is in excess of $700 million.
MALLINCKRODT PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 27,
Percent of
March 29,
Percent of
Net sales
$
665.8
100.0
%
$
790.6
100.0
%
Cost of sales
382.0
57.4
455.5
57.6
Gross profit
283.8
42.6
335.1
42.4
Selling, general and administrative expenses
231.1
34.7
230.2
29.1
Research and development expenses
77.4
11.6
85.3
10.8
Restructuring charges, net
(1.8)
(0.3)
4.2
0.5
Losses on divestiture
0.2
—
—
—
Opioid-related litigation settlement
(16.8)
(2.5)
—
—
Operating (loss) income
(6.3)
(0.9)
15.4
1.9
Interest expense
(74.5)
(11.2)
(82.7)
(10.5)
Interest income
3.5
0.5
1.5
0.2
Other income, net
1.7
0.3
16.3
2.1
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(75.6)
(11.4)
(49.5)
(6.3)
Income tax benefit
(18.9)
(2.8)
(204.7)
(25.9)
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(56.7)
(8.5)
155.2
19.6
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
6.5
1.0
(0.3)
—
Net (loss) income
$
(50.2)
(7.5)
%
$
154.9
19.6
%
Basic (loss) earnings per share:
(Loss) income from continuing operations
$
(0.67)
$
1.86
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.08
—
Net (loss) income
$
(0.60)
$
1.86
Diluted (loss) earnings per share:
(Loss) income from continuing operations
$
(0.67)
$
1.83
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.08
—
Net (loss) income
$
(0.60)
$
1.83
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
84.2
83.5
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
84.2
84.6
MALLINCKRODT PLC
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(unaudited, in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 27, 2020
March 29, 2019
Gross
SG&A
Net
Diluted
per share (1)
Gross
SG&A
Net
Diluted
GAAP
$
283.8
$
231.1
$
(50.2)
$
(0.60)
$
335.1
$
230.2
$
154.9
$
1.83
Adjustments:
Intangible asset amortization
196.7
(0.9)
197.6
2.34
221.2
(1.6)
222.8
2.63
Restructuring and related charges, net
—
—
(1.8)
(0.02)
—
—
4.2
0.05
Inventory step-up expense
—
—
—
—
10.0
—
10.0
0.12
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
(6.5)
(0.08)
—
—
0.3
—
Change in contingent consideration fair value
—
0.8
(0.8)
(0.01)
—
(5.5)
5.5
0.07
Significant legal and environmental charges (2)
—
(22.5)
5.7
0.07
—
—
—
—
Divestitures
—
—
0.2
—
—
—
—
—
Separation costs
—
(21.3)
21.3
0.25
—
(11.7)
11.7
0.14
Gains on debt extinguishment, net
—
—
—
—
—
—
(9.0)
(0.11)
Unrealized gain on equity investment
—
—
(5.4)
(0.06)
—
—
—
—
Legal entity and intercompany financing reorganization
—
—
—
—
—
—
(192.8)
(2.28)
Income taxes (3)
—
—
(21.8)
(0.26)
—
—
(43.2)
(0.51)
As adjusted
$
480.5
$
187.2
$
138.3
$
1.64
$
566.3
$
211.4
$
164.4
$
1.94
Percent of net sales
72.2
%
28.1
%
20.8
%
71.6
%
26.7
%
20.8
%
(1)
In periods where the Company reports a net loss from continuing operations, potential ordinary shares outstanding are excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share, prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they would be anti-dilutive. These potentially dilutive shares are included in the calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share when dilutive. As a result, the adjusted diluted earnings per share utilized a weighted average share count of 84.3 shares for the three months ended March 27, 2020.
(2)
Includes $22.5 million in opioid defense costs which are considered to be non-recurring as a result of the Litigation Settlement announced during the three months ended March 27, 2020; therefore, such costs are included as an adjustment to net income on a go-forward basis until effectuation of the Litigation Settlement. These costs were partially offset by a $16.8 million decrease in the fair value of the opioid settlement warrants.
(3)
Includes tax effects of above adjustments (unless otherwise separately stated), changes in uncertain tax positions, tax impacts of legislative changes and certain intercompany transactions. The three months ended March 29, 2019 also includes certain installment sale transactions.
MALLINCKRODT PLC
SEGMENT NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH
(unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended
March 27,
March 29,
Percent
Currency
Constant-
Specialty Brands
$
490.6
$
604.2
(18.8)
%
(0.1)
%
(18.7)
%
Specialty Generics
175.2
186.4
(6.0)
—
(6.0)
Net sales
$
665.8
$
790.6
(15.8)
%
(0.1)
%
(15.7)
%
MALLINCKRODT PLC
SELECT PRODUCT LINE NET SALES AND CONSTANT-CURRENCY GROWTH
(unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended
March 27,
March 29,
Percent
Currency
Constant-
Specialty Brands
Acthar Gel
$
167.6
$
223.9
(25.1)
%
—
%
(25.1)
%
INOmax
141.7
151.1
(6.2)
(0.1)
(6.1)
Ofirmev
74.9
95.6
(21.7)
—
(21.7)
Therakos
63.7
61.8
3.1
(0.5)
3.6
Amitiza
41.1
53.0
(22.5)
—
(22.5)
Other (1)
1.6
18.8
(91.5)
—
(91.5)
Specialty Brands Total
$
490.6
$
604.2
(18.8)
%
(0.1)
%
(18.7)
%
Specialty Generics
Hydrocodone (API) and hydrocodone-containing tablets
$
26.5
$
17.4
52.3
%
—
%
52.3
%
Oxycodone (API) and oxycodone-containing tablets(2)
16.9
16.5
2.4
—
2.4
Acetaminophen (API)(2)
44.1
46.2
(4.5)
—
(4.5)
Other controlled substances(2)
83.6
94.2
(11.3)
—
(11.3)
Other(2)
4.1
12.1
(66.1)
—
(66.1)
Specialty Generics Total
$
175.2
$
186.4
(6.0)
%
—
%
(6.0)
%
(1)
The three months ended March 29, 2019 includes $12.4 million of net sales related to BioVectra prior to the completion of the sale of this business in November 2019.
(2)
Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
MALLINCKRODT PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in millions)
March 27,
December 27,
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
808.0
$
790.9
Accounts receivable, net
527.2
577.5
Inventories
327.1
312.1
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
211.0
150.2
Total current assets
1,873.3
1,830.7
Property, plant and equipment, net
878.2
896.5
Intangible assets, net
6,820.4
7,018.0
Other assets
599.4
593.7
Total Assets
$
10,171.3
$
10,338.9
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
634.2
$
633.6
Accounts payable
110.2
139.8
Accrued payroll and payroll-related costs
63.0
105.2
Accrued interest
82.3
62.9
Accrued and other current liabilities
394.4
485.4
Total current liabilities
1,284.1
1,426.9
Long-term debt
4,739.1
4,741.2
Opioid-related litigation settlement liability
1,626.6
1,643.4
Pension and postretirement benefits
61.5
62.4
Environmental liabilities
60.6
60.0
Other income tax liabilities
291.3
227.1
Other liabilities
212.3
237.2
Total Liabilities
8,275.5
8,398.2
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred shares
—
—
Ordinary shares
18.7
18.7
Ordinary shares held in treasury at cost
(1,615.7)
(1,615.7)
Additional paid-in capital
5,569.1
5,562.5
Retained deficit
(2,067.1)
(2,016.9)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9.2)
(7.9)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,895.8
1,940.7
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
10,171.3
$
10,338.9
MALLINCKRODT PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended
March 27,
March 29,
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(50.2)
$
154.9
Adjustments to reconcile net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
223.1
247.6
Share-based compensation
6.7
10.0
Deferred income taxes
5.5
(243.2)
Losses on divestitures
0.2
—
Other non-cash items
(19.6)
2.6
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
49.4
48.7
Inventories
(18.4)
(0.7)
Accounts payable
(22.9)
(7.1)
Income taxes
(34.9)
19.8
Other
(85.2)
(68.1)
Net cash from operating activities
53.7
164.5
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(19.9)
(39.8)
Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash
(3.5)
—
Other
6.7
0.4
Net cash from investing activities
(16.7)
(39.4)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Issuance of external debt
—
200.0
Repayment of external debt
(4.9)
(448.7)
Debt financing costs
(4.0)
—
Proceeds from exercise of share options
—
0.3
Repurchase of shares
—
(0.5)
Other
—
0.5
Net cash from financing activities
(8.9)
(248.4)
Effect of currency rate changes on cash
(1.5)
0.3
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
26.6
(123.0)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
822.6
367.5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
849.2
$
244.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
808.0
$
225.8
Restricted cash included in other assets at end of period
41.2
18.7
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
849.2
$
244.5