Mallinckrodt to Proceed with Appeal Despite Appellate Court Decision Denying Temporary Injunction in Ongoing Acthar Gel Medicaid Drug Rebate Dispute with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

-- Company remains committed to opioid settlement in principle but says allowing District Court ruling to stand could adversely impact settlement completion - --Appeals Court sets expedited briefing and oral argument schedule-- -- Company continues to explore all options to address its long-term liabilities and risks --