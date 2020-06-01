Mallinckrodt Will Appeal District Court Ruling in Case Involving Ongoing Acthar Medicaid Drug Rebate Dispute with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

-- Company believes District Court decision misinterprets federal law and fails to address important legal requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act -- -- Company will immediately appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to overturn District Court decision and block CMS action during appellate process --