MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manchester Oral Surgery, the state-of-the-art solo practice of Mark Abel, DMD, MD, is excited to announce the unveiling of its new website at ManchesterOralSurgery.com. Dr. Abel and his dental team's strong focus on the patient experience was the driving force behind the creation of this updated site.
Built with current and prospective patients in mind, Manchester Oral Surgery's fresh, ultra-modern website allows for patients to easily gain answers to questions about their oral surgical care at any time, day or night. Published pre-procedure and post-procedure self-care guidelines have been enhanced, as have instructions for appointment scheduling. The calming atmosphere of the site is intended to make patients feel at ease while browsing, so they can best learn how to prepare for their surgical care, what they can expect on the day of their procedure, and how to assist in their postoperative recovery.
The contemporary online experience is user-friendly, directing viewers to clear descriptions of practice priorities, surgical services offered, and insurance/payment information. Furthermore, the website layout neatly provides various educational resources for patients, including information about the doctor, social media links, and patient testimonials.
Dr. Abel, who joined Manchester Oral Surgery in 2009 and then took ownership of the practice in 2018, states, "I am thrilled with the look and feel of the new website. The success of my practice is directly because of the outstanding team of dedicated professionals who I'm honored to call my staff. The website and welcome video allow our patients to better understand everything we as a team put into making their surgical dental experience exceptional. I can't wait to hear what our patients think of it!"
Manchester Oral Surgery offers cutting-edge 3D cone-beam CT scan imaging and digital intraoral scanning equipment for more accurate dental implant treatment planning and surgical placement. Additionally, an L-PRF centrifuge enables Dr. Abel access to growth factors from patients' blood for use in bone reconstruction or extraction site preservation—in preparation for, or in conjunction with, dental implant surgery. Finally, the piezosurgery unit allows Dr. Abel to perform a minimally-invasive approach to dental extractions, when indicated.
Dr. Abel is the owner and sole oral surgeon practicing at Manchester Oral Surgery. He was born and raised in the Midwest, but obtained an undergraduate degree at MIT, a dental degree from Harvard, a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and completed his Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery residency training at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
To list a few of Dr. Abel's accolades and attributes:
- Board-certified diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
- Fellow of the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- Consistently named in New Hampshire Magazine's Top Dentists edition for "Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery"
- Maintains active dental and medical licenses in New Hampshire
- Maintains certification for office administration of deep sedation/general anesthesia
- Specializes in dental implant placement and wisdom teeth extractions
- Organizes a local dental implant study club for area general dentists and specialists to obtain continuing education in dental implant surgery and restoration
- Past President of the Greater Manchester Dental Society (a regional component of the New Hampshire Dental Society)
- New Hampshire Office Anesthesia Evaluator
At Manchester Oral Surgery, the mission is focused on providing individualized, professional, patient-centered care. The hope of Dr. Abel and his entire dental team is that residents in and around Manchester will find the new website to be an amazing, easy-to-use, and beneficial tool in their quest for advanced, compassionate oral surgical care.
Manchester Oral Surgery has invited all visitors to explore the new website at https://www.manchesteroralsurgery.com.
About Manchester Oral Surgery
Manchester Oral Surgery offers a long list of oral surgical procedures, including wisdom teeth removal, dental implant placement, Teeth in a Day, bone grafting, jaw reconstruction, dental extractions, oral surgery for orthodontics, and more. For those patients with dental fear or anxiety, sedation anesthesia is available for office-based treatment.
To learn more about Manchester Oral Surgery, or to schedule an appointment, call (603) 622-9441, check out the website at https://www.manchesteroralsurgery.com, or visit the newly-renovated office at 27 Sagamore Street, Manchester, NH 03104.
