CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Active Charlotteans and Ballantyne residents looking to recharge their fitness routines can now experience cutting-edge exercise technology promising hours of results in just 15 minutes as Manduu Charlotte opens its first location in Ballantyne. The studio's virtual ribbon cutting took place at the StoneCrest at Piper Glen Estates annex at 7930 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277 – next to The Flying Biscuit Café and across from Starbucks.
Each Manduu session, led by a trainer with a degree in exercise science, uses a whole-body method of electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to activate muscle fibers during short workouts tailored to each client's abilities and priorities. In each FDA-cleared, ultra-low impact session, the trainer prompts the client to perform a series of stretching and flexing exercises while low-voltage electrical impulses - adjusted by the trainer - reach deep inside their muscles, providing efficient, effective strength training while greatly reducing risk of injury. Although each Manduu session takes only 15 minutes, it provides the benefits of six to eight hours of traditional weightlifting.
The South Charlotte studio is Manduu's first North Carolina location and will be training seven days a week: Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
"We're beyond elated to open Manduu to the Charlotte community," said Marsha Gale, owner of the Manduu Charlotte franchise region. "I've met people who have dropped weight, gained muscle and addressed symptoms of serious medical conditions thanks to Manduu. It's my goal to create similar successes for clients here in Charlotte. Manduu's workout is a high intensity, low impact whole-body workout and the first session with one of our trainers is always FREE."
If you're interested in learning more about Manduu, the EMS workouts and how to book your FREE first session with a trainer, visit ManduuCharlotte.com.
About Manduu
Manduu is a groundbreaking exercise concept that uses electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) technology to deliver an incredibly effective, highly efficient workout in 15 minutes that yields the results of a six-hour workout in a traditional gym. The first FDA-cleared whole-body EMS system in the U.S., Manduu's ultra-low impact workout is gentle on joints and tendons, and each session is personally tailored for adults of all ages and fitness levels. To learn more, read clients' and medical professionals' testimonials and schedule your free first session, visit ManduuCharlotte.com.
About Electrical Muscle Stimulation
EMS technology operates on the principle that electricity powers the human body. Instead of waiting for an athlete to generate the impulse that contracts a muscle, a specially designed suit fitted with electrodes generates a low-level electrical impulse. The client performs a series of stretching and flexing movements while the suit contracts the muscles. The result is a workout that reaches far deeper into muscle tissue than is possible with conventional strength training, but without the risk of injury to muscles, joints, tendons and ligaments that is inherent with lifting weights.
