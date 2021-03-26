TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) announced today that it has expanded its Manhattan presence. Dr. William M. Portnoy (Chelsea Otolaryngology, PLLC), who is an independent, New York City based Otolaryngologist and Facial Plastic Surgeon, will be moving to Miami, FL, and will transition his New York practice and the care of his patients to the physicians at ENT and Allergy Associates effective May 1, 2021.
ENTA, with five state-of-the art locations throughout Manhattan, will take over Chelsea Otolaryngology, which is conveniently located in the Chelsea district in lower Manhattan (160 West 18th Street, Ground Floor, New York, NY 10011). The office is easily accessible on foot, via subway or by car with nearby commercial parking available.
This follows on last month's news that ENTA acquired the assets of two other independent practices in Garden City, NY and West Nyack, NY.
The new ENTA office will be staffed by veteran otolaryngologists Anna Aronzon, MD and Edward Nahm, MD, along with allergists/immunologists Hale Yarmohammadi, MD and Robert Sporter, MD.
For the past 20 years, ENTA has serviced the needs of patients in Manhattan with extraordinary professionalism and grace and has proved itself to be a leading provider of ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology care in New York City.
"I am absolutely delighted that ENTA will be taking over my practice here in New York City," commented Dr. William Portnoy. "I have enjoyed a very complementary relationship with my colleagues at ENTA over the past 20 years and highly regard their commitment to being on the leading edge of healthcare. I have every confidence my patients and their families will continue to be well cared for."
"We are appreciative that Dr. Portnoy believes in our model and chose ENTA to care for his patients when he and his family relocate to Miami, FL," said Robert Green, President of ENTA. "He has earned great respect and admiration in our community, and our history and prior experience will allow us to continue to offer his patients high-quality, compassionate Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy care."
Robert Glazer, CEO for ENT and Allergy Associates noted, "I have known Bill Portnoy for over 20 years and have admired his practice style. We wish him much success as he and his family transition to Miami. I am humbled that he reached out to ENTA to take care of his existing patient population. We will do our best to ensure a seamless transfer of the same quality care Bill provided to patients."
To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please download our app "ENT and Allergy Associates", or visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has over 220 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more, visit http://www.entandallergy.com.
