In one of the largest verdicts against a nursing home in New York State, Manhattan Jury Awards over $5 Mill against nursing home to grieving widow of neglected man. After hearing the proof and prior to jury deliberations, Supreme Court Judge Hon. Lucy Billings declared that Northern Manhattan Nursing Home, 116 East 125th Street NYC, was negligent for ignoring the medical needs of resident Frederick Smith. The victim's widow was represented by Jacoby & Meyers, LLP Partner Michael Feldman.