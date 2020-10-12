KENNER, La., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manish Singh, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional in the field of Medicine as a Neurosurgeon at Southern Brain & Spine.              

Founded in 2006, Southern Brain & Spine provides the Greater New Orleans area with competent and compassionate neurosurgical and non-surgical treatments. Southern Brain & Spine's team has over eighty years of combined experience treating and diagnosing brain and spinal disorders.

A board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. Singh is an expert in all areas of spinal surgery and general neurosurgery, specializing in non-invasive and complex spine revision surgery. Clinically, he is interested in adult spine deformity correction, adult spine deformity correction, peripheral nerve disorders, general neurosurgery, and spine trauma and tumors. His research has been published in several medical articles and book chapters.      

Before Dr. Singh started his career, he earned a Doctorate of Medicine in India. Following this, he completed a neurosurgery residency at Tulane University in New Orleans and a complex spine surgery/adult spine deformity fellowship at the University of Virginia, where he worked with globally-renowned Spine Surgeon Christopher Shaffrey.

To further his professional development, Dr. Singh is a member of multiple national and state medical societies, including the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, American Medical Association, and Louisiana Neurosurgical Society. He serves as a Diplomate for the American Board of Neurological Surgery. 

Dr. Singh dedicates this recognition to Christopher Shaffrey, who he trained under at the University of Virginia.

