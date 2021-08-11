WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Precision ADM Medical Inc. ("PADM Medical™," or "the Company"), a global leader in medical device solutions, is pleased to announce their Precision AIR™ product has become the first reusable medical 95PFE-L3 respirator to be certified by CSA Group. These certifications demonstrate that the Precision AIR respirator follows the strict standards required for use in respiratory protection.
On August 6, 2021, PADM Medical's Precision AIR respirator received CSA Group certification after a full assessment of the product and manufacturing facility. The certification program incorporates rigorous quality system requirements, testing key aspects of the respirator's performance such as filtration and fit, and ongoing compliance with post certification requirements as it relates to inspections and conformity testing. CSA Group's accredited, special-purpose laboratory, located in Toronto, provides domestic testing and certification of medical-grade PPE including masks, filtering facepiece respirators, medical gloves, protective drapes and apparel such as surgical and isolation gowns, intended for use across Canada.
"Our primary goal in creating Precision AIR was to better protect our frontline healthcare workers," said Martin Petrak, Chief Executive Officer of PADM Medical. "Our product engineering team has done amazing work in designing Canada's first certified 95PFE reusable medical respirator that does not use an exhalation valve. Our solution provides excellent protection and function for both the person wearing the respirator and for those around."
"We are pleased to have certified the Precision AIR, the first reusable medical 95PFE-L3 respirator to be certified by CSA Group," says Dana Parmenter, Vice President, Industrial, CSA Group. "Not only does certification of this respirator further expand the options for certified PPE available to Canadians, but it represents another example of the tremendous progress made in our domestic manufacturing and local testing and certification capabilities."
"The respiratory protection standards developed by governing bodies are some of the most stringent in the world," said Jay Singh, Chief Commercial Officer at PADM Medical. "These standards will not only help ensure that Canadians remain well protected, but also gives our international customers added confidence in our safety solutions."
For more information about Precision AIR™ and other sustainable PPE products, please visit Precision ADM at http://www.padmmedical.com/.
About Precision ADM Medical Inc.
Precision ADM Medical (PADM Medical) creates and distributes essential medical devices and testing equipment for viral protection and prevention. Founded in 2020 to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic, PADM Medical commercializes innovative new products and is devoted to building and maintaining a secure North American supply chain for PPE.
PADM Medical™ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Precision ADM Inc., an organization that has its roots in the orthopaedic medical device industry and provides contract Advanced Digital Manufacturing® services such as metal additive manufacturing for the medical, aerospace and energy markets.
