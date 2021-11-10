TROY, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manquen Vance and its sister company RDS Services proudly announced today that they are once again the recipient of several awards recognizing their excellent work in the healthcare industry as well as for their continuing commitment to their employees. For the third consecutive year, the firms, which operate in the healthcare consulting and subsidy recovery fields, have been awarded Crain's Cool Places to Work by Crain's Detroit Business. The 2021 rankings place the firms in the top spot in the Small Business category and the second-place position in the overall Michigan rankings. The list, which ranks the top 100 companies in the region, highlights firms that people love to work for; however, this year the editors also evaluated new priorities in light of current circumstances including things like workplace flexibility and work-life balance.
Manquen Vance and RDS Services were also awarded the 2021 Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources. This is the fourth consecutive year that the firms have won this award which recognizes organizations throughout the country that are dedicated to excellence in human resources and employee enrichment programs, celebrating those organizations that operate better businesses while improving the lives of their employees and the surrounding communities. In addition, Manquen Vance was awarded for the third year in a row, 2021 Best and Brightest in Wellness®, which recognizes firms that promote a culture of wellness within their employees.
The numerous accolades solidify Manquen Vance and RDS Services as leading companies in their field, setting the trend for other companies in healthcare benefits administration to prioritize exceptional HR practices including diversity, work-life balance, and effective communication. "I am proud of the accomplishments of both Manquen Vance and RDS Services! John Vance and I rely so much on our respective teams' working together to make great things happen," commented Mark Manquen, Founder of Manquen Vance and RDS Services. "The continued improvement in rankings under Coolest Places to Work and The Best and Brightest Program® comes from self-reflection as an organization for what it takes to be a multi-faceted business with a focus on work-home life balance and an atmosphere of inclusion in the workplace."
About Manquen Vance
Manquen Vance provides innovative health care solutions in a changing market, specializing in the key areas of strategic benefits administration, human resources support, compliance guidance, and healthcare analytics. The firm has been recognized as a premier benefits broker and consultant by a wide variety of clients who value their sophistication, quality, and hands-on delivery. For more information please visit https://manquenvance.com .
About RDS Services
RDS Services is the most experienced operator in the retiree drug subsidy environment. A customer service-oriented firm, RDS focuses on gaining clients the maximum subsidy possible and effectively producing more "net" subsidy than the competition. With RDS Administration, RDS Reopening and Retiree Drug Plans, clients can be assured that the RDS Services team will guide them through every step of the way allowing them to get the most out of every dollar spent on retiree healthcare plans. For more information please visit https://rdsservices.us.
