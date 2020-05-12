AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Health Management ("MAP") today announced it has launched an expansion of its telehealth peer support services to also include broader behavioral health conditions. MAP will expand remote access to these services across the country through its partnerships with leading payers, providers, and employers. MAP is the nation's leader in providing peer support for individuals recovering from addiction issues.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rapid onset of increased mental health risks for many people and their families due to increases in fear, stress, joblessness, social isolation, and other factors. Data is already showing an increase in depression and anxiety. A recent poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation1 found that 45 percent of adults say the pandemic has affected their mental health, and 19 percent say it has had a "major impact."
In a time where social distancing and isolation are prevalent, MAP's on-demand peer support model aims to restore and foster genuine human connection. MAP's services are delivered primarily via phone and video sessions by certified peer specialists who leverage both lived experience and extensive training to develop a common bond and credible foundation for support through various mental health and substance use conditions. Per the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, "Peer support offers a level of acceptance, understanding, and validation not found in many other professional relationships2."
"Impact is very important to us at MAP and expanding our peer support capabilities to focus more on other increasingly prevalent behavioral health conditions is a natural progression of our mission. We look forward to continuing to work closely with large employers, payers, and other providers to positively impact lives and outcomes across the country," said Jacob Levenson, MAP Health Management's CEO.
About MAP Health Management
From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for addiction and other co-occurring behavioral health conditions. MAP delivers a much-needed long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer support services, an adaptive engagement framework, and outcomes reporting – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com.
1 - https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/coronavirus-is-harming-the-mental-health-of-tens-of-millions-of-people-in-us-new-poll-finds/2020/04/02/565e6744-74ee-11ea-85cb-8670579b863d_story.html
2 - https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/programs_campaigns/brss_tacs/value-of-peers-2017.pdf
Jared Smith, 512-982-1624, jareds@thisismap.com