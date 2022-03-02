CRYSTAL CITY, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In observance of Brain Injury Awareness Month, which is observed during March 2022 across the United States, the Model Systems Knowledge Translation Center (MSKTC) is pleased to announce research advancements by Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Model System researchers. The MSKTC also encourages the public to use its free research-based TBI resources designed to assist people living with TBI to live fuller lives.
MSKTC collaborates with TBI Model System researchers to translate health research into easy-to understand language and accessible formats for people living with TBI. The national center has been a leader in developing research-based and easy-to-use resources to improve the lives of those with TBI and the people dedicated to helping them since 2006.
"The month of March places a spotlight on TBI, a type of injury that impacts millions of people each year. We are using this opportunity to promote resources to help those with TBI best manage their care while highlighting the many important advancements that TBI Model System researchers have achieved over the past decades," said Xinsheng "Cindy" Cai, PhD, director of the MSKTC.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports there are an estimated 2.9 million TBI related emergency department visits per year in the U.S. TBI Model System researchers made significant TBI research advancements over the past year to support people living with TBI, including:
- Developing new practice guidelines in important areas of medical care for people with TBI (e.g., management of post-traumatic seizures, spasticity, post-traumatic agitation, post traumatic headache, disorders of consciousness)
- Developing new innovative approaches and procedures for TBI rehabilitation throughout recovery
- Creating new TBI diagnostic procedures and assessment tools that measure recovery and outcomes
- Characterizing and improving understanding of the long-term health and societal impacts of TBI across the lifespan
- Developing and disseminating information for people living with TBI and their families, professionals, and policy makers on TBI and its consequences
- Advancing collaborative efforts with governmental, professional, and advocacy organizations at both state and national levels
- Leveraging TBIMS infrastructure and longitudinal database to obtain other federal, state, and local funding for research
The MSKTC and the TBI Model System researchers developed resources covering a wide range of topics such as concussion recovery, chronic pain, severe TBI, depression, alcohol use, balance problems, driving, seizures, memory, emotional changes, and couples' relationships. Materials are available in various formats such as factsheets, infocomics, videos, and podcasts.
"TBI Model System researchers are pleased with their achievements to advance TBI research and care, and we encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about the work they have accomplished to contact our center to learn more," added Cai.
TBI-related materials and research information are available on MSKTC's website at https://msktc.org/. The organization also offers tips and tools via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and SoundClound, and encourages the public to follow their channels as they update information on a consistent basis.
ABOUT THE MODEL SYSTEMS KNOWLEDGE TRANSLATION CENTER
The Model Systems Knowledge Translation Center (MSKTC) is a national center operated by the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) that translates health information into easy-to-understand language and formats for patients with traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and burn injury and their families and caregivers. The center reviews and synthesizes current research, publishes articles and technical reports, develops knowledge translation tools, and creates patient and family resources to inform clinical practice. The MSKTC is funded by National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research, Administration for Community Living, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under grant number 90DPKT0009.
