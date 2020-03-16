ARLINGTON, Va., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leading organization fighting for the health of moms and babies, announced today the appointment of Ariel Gonzalez, Esq. as Senior Vice President of Policy and Government Relations. Gonzalez will lead the development and implementation of March of Dimes' federal and state government affairs and public policy agenda. The Government and Policy Relations team is responsible for advancing March of Dimes' legislative priorities that would improve health equity, reduce prematurity, preventable maternal mortality and make measurable strides for the health of moms and babies.
"The U.S. is in the midst of a maternal and infant health crisis and our Policy and Government Relations team is instrumental in expanding much-needed protections for moms and babies," said March of Dimes President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Ariel Gonzalez to lead the team and look forward to leaning on him and his years of experience as we advocate for commonsense policies."
Gonzalez has more than 20 years of experience in government relations, advocacy and public health policy for membership associations and Fortune 500 companies. He has served in senior roles for major health advocacy groups like the American Psychiatric Association (APA), AARP, and the American College of Radiology. At APA, Gonzalez helped lead the passage of mental health and substance use disorder reform. Earlier at AARP, he served as chief Capitol Hill lobbyist and expert on Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act among other issues. He holds a Juris Doctorate from The Catholic University of America and a Master of Arts in Legislative Affairs from The George Washington University.
"I'm excited to join March of Dimes at this pivotal moment, as Congress and state houses across the country consider critical legislation that promotes the health of women in their reproductive years, as well as their babies," said Gonzalez. "Time is of the essence, and I look forward to working with advocates, volunteers and partner organizations across the country to make a positive difference in the lives of moms and babies."
About March of Dimes
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.
Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.