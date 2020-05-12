NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP, one of the largest independent accounting firms in the U.S., and the Marcum Foundation are partnering with BurgerFi, a national better- burger restaurant group with nearly 125 locations internationally, to deliver up to 20,000 meals to hospital workers and first responders on the frontlines of COVID-19. The collaboration teams the award-winning Marcum Foundation with the award-winning burger concept, to feed healthcare heroes working at the heart of the pandemic in cities throughout the U.S.
The program will launch May 14th in New York City, the epicenter of our country's pandemic. Over 185,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in New York City alone. The first delivery of BurgerFi meals will take place at Mount Sinai Hospital located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan beginning 1030AM. Representatives from BurgerFi, Marcum and hospital administration will be on hand for the pre-arranged, safe transfer of food. Nearly 5000 meals will be delivered to New York hospitals alone in the first few days of the campaign. Up to 20,000 meals will be distributed over a two-week period culminating with drops at select VA Hospitals throughout the U.S. caring for Covid-19 cases on Memorial Day, May 25th.
"The COVID-19 crisis has affected all communities throughout the country and abroad. Mount Sinai is proud to be the recipient of the first meal drop funded and organized by the Marcum Foundation and BurgerFi. The entire community of frontline healthcare professionals here at Mount Sinai is very thankful," said Dr. David Reich, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
The Marcum Foundation provides critical assistance to those in need in Marcum communities, including hunger relief programs such as the annual Marcum Day of Service. BurgerFi was recently recognized by Consumer Reports and other public interest organizations as "Best Burger Joint" for its commitment to antibiotic-free beef – one of only two burger chains in the U.S. to make the list and has been active in feeding front line workers while their dining rooms remained closed during the peak of the pandemic.
"Marcum's partnership with BurgerFi is an expression of our deep gratitude and admiration for the extraordinary contributions of our nation's hospital workers and first responders to protect our families, neighbors and communities—often at great personal risk," said Marcum Chairman & CEO Jeffrey Weiner. "We are privileged to recognize them in this way and hope that these meals let them know how much they are appreciated. We applaud the sacrifices they are making on the country's behalf."
"The Marcum Foundation is specifically focused on service to the community, whether that is one local nonprofit or networks of people collaborating for a common goal. Supporting those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic is our priority right now, and BurgerFi is an ideal partner to help us deliver much-needed respite to these healthcare heroes," said Shaun Blogg, chairman of the Marcum Foundation and Marcum's office managing partner in West Palm Beach, FL.
"BurgerFi and its franchisees have been doing what we can for the communities we serve during the COVID-19 crisis. Our industry and our workforce have suffered tremendously over the past two months and while protecting our team members remains paramount, we have proudly distributed over 5000 meals to date to frontline workers in our markets. This partnership with the Marcum Foundation will help to accelerate this effort. We are proud that they have selected BurgerFi for this cause," said Charlie Guzzetta, Chief Development Officer, BurgerFi International. "Serving our award-winning food to hospital workers and first responders on the COVID-19 battle line helps bring back the joy our company and franchised family have missed with our dining rooms closed for nearly two months. We look forward to returning to normal operations in the weeks to come."
About Marcum LLP
Marcum LLP is a national accounting and advisory firm with offices in major business markets throughout the U.S., as well as select international locations. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum provides a full spectrum of traditional tax, accounting, and assurance services; advisory, valuation, and litigation support; managed accounting services; and an extensive portfolio of specialty and niche industry practices. Visit www.marcumllp.com for more information.
About the Marcum Foundation
The Marcum Foundation supports local nonprofit organizations providing critical assistance to those in need through programs and services delivered at the community level. Local charity beneficiaries are nominated by Marcum employees. For more information, including a current list of beneficiaries, visit www.marcumfoundation.org.
About BurgerFi
Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with nearly 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses only 100% natural Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, placed in the top 20 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for the past 7 years and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com.
