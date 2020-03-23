AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last two weeks, Marelli has closely monitored the spread of the coronavirus, followed the recommendations of country, state and local authorities, and implemented a series of precautions to protect the health and safety of its employees. In North America, the company has implemented a critical visitor only policy, virtual meetings, social distancing and work from home practices wherever possible.
Many OEM customers have announced temporary plant closures due to rising concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. These closures will have a significant impact on the business, driving down demand for product. Marelli leadership has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend manufacturing operations in many of its North American plants. Closures will happen in a staggered fashion, with the overall duration to be evaluated every few days. In some cases, operations may continue on a reduced scale to align with customer needs.
Marelli remains in close communication with employees and customers during this fluid, ever-changing situation. The company is ready to make operational changes as needed to accommodate both the health and well-being of its employees while meeting customer requirements.