ELK GROVE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mariel Villegas, a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) at Windsor Elk Grove Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Elk Grove, California, became the fifth Windsor employee to qualify for the Windsor Nightingale Scholarship program. She will receive up to $10,000 towards her education to become a Registered Nurse (RN).
Windsor recognizes that financial constraints often limit employees from pursuing licensure as a Registered Nurse. As an incentive to encourage employees to continue their education, Windsor created the Windsor Nightingale Scholarship Program. Begun in 2017. the program is designed to alleviate those constraints for outstanding employees who actively practice Windsor's mission to consistently deliver high quality, person-centered care with dignity, respect, and trust. Through the Nightingale Program, qualified LVNs are sponsored to complete their RN education. Ms. Villegas follows four previous LVN employees to qualify for the scholarship.
"Working at Windsor has allowed me to grow personally and professionally," says Villegas. "I am confident that this opportunity to continue my studies will help me deliver a high-quality level of care to patients which I consistently strive to provide, ever since becoming an employee at Windsor. Thank you for this amazing opportunity."
To qualify for the program an employee must:
- Have a current, unencumbered LVN license;
- Have been employed full time at the facility in any capacity;
- Be an employee in good standing with excellent performance reviews
"We wish a huge congratulations to Mariel," says Alma Oviedo, Director of Nursing at Windsor Elk Grove. "I know how much she has struggled, and I am incredibly proud of her. Wishing her the best of every step in her RN program journey."
Ms. Villegas was accepted into the RN Program at Carrington College in Sacramento and will complete her RN certification in July, 2022.
Windsor wants to recognize the dedication of their employees and encourages qualified LVNs to participate in the Program. For more information, they should contact their Administrator.
