Cobb Life Magazine and the Marietta Daily Journal have named Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates P.A to its 2022 "Best of West Cobb" list.
MARIETTA, Ga., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates P.A. is pleased to be chosen as a Best of West Cobb winner for 2022. Best of Cobb is an annual contest and celebration of local businesses selected by readers for recognition and praise. After receiving more than 400,000 votes, the April issue of Cobb Life Magazine announced the winners of their 2022 Best of Cobb contest. The respected medical professionals at Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates P.A. are well-deserving of this accolade, as the team provides the very best in women's care, ranging from young adolescence, pregnancy, menopause and beyond. Services offered at Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates P.A. include general wellness check-ups as well as specialized treatments relating to the reproductive system and complex gynecologic surgeries.
The physicians and staff at this practice are committed to combining excellent medical care with compassion and sensitivity. Whether patients come into the office for a prenatal visit or the treatment of a serious gynecologic problem, they are always treated with the utmost care and respect. The compassionate physicians and staff at Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates P.A. are truly concerned about the health and well-being of each and every patient.
"We are so honored to be recognized on the Best of West Cobb 2022 list. Our entire team is passionate about providing the very best medical care for women," says Dr. Carlos Alarcon of Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates P.A.
About Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A.:
Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. has two office locations in Marietta, Georgia, the Church Street Clinic- 699 Church Street, Suite 220 and the West Cobb Clinic-3475 Dallas Hwy, Building 400, Suite 410. These attentive physicians and nurse practitioners provide a broad range of women's general medical and specialized care in the area of the reproductive system. Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. is dedicated to meeting the needs of women in every age range from adolescence through menopause and beyond.
For more information about Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at http://www.mariettaobgyn.com, or call the practice at (770) 422-8505.
Media Contact
Kimberly Beatty, Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A., 770-422-8505, kbeatty@mariettaobgyn.com
