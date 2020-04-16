ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana Company of America, Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is celebrating April 20th (aka. 420) with a special promotion to all of our hempSMART™ followers and customers. MCOA has long championed the cannabis industry sectors of legal hemp (CBD) and medicinal marijuana. "We have been on the forefront of technological innovations, healthy CBD formulations and legalization efforts since we launched the company. We have positioned ourselves as a leader in our industry and pioneers in the CBD sector having received one of the first CBD patents on our Brain Product. More than ever, we are proud that MCOA has developed products that enhance our customers' wellness – we never sacrifice quality at the expense of our customers. Our commitment to developing affordable, quality, and innovative CBD products has allowed us to distinguish ourselves from a disorganized and poorly branded sector," said CEO Jesus Quintero
Peter Gigante, recently wrote for Green Entrepreneur, "While many Americans may think of April 20 or 4/20 as a "stoner" holiday, that kind of thinking is quickly becoming a thing of the past. Cannabis is available for medical or adult use in more states than ever before and its stigma is steadily fading. In fact, according to Pew Research, a record-high 62 percent of Americans say the use of cannabis should be legalized. Consumers across the country are incorporating cannabis into their regular routines thanks to the wide variety of products available. 4/20 is now celebrated all year round! Cannabis products are used for a variety of wellness applications: overall, 71 percent of consumers reported they reduced (53 percent) or stopped (18 percent) their over-the-counter (OTC) pain treatment, and 60 percent have reduced or stopped their alcohol consumption."
"With the legalization of hemp-derived CBD via the Farm Bill earlier this year, we are seeing these products sold in the online (hempsmart.com) marketplace and in brick and mortar stores - CVS, and The Vitamin Shoppe. We expect sales to continue to grow exponentially as Americans learn more about the health benefits and alternative choices for their well-being," said Gloria Albarran Lynch, CMO hempSMART™
Whether you've been enjoying cannabis and its benefits for years, or are newly canna-curious, it's important to be educated about the history of the industry, where we are today and what to expect in the future.
Happy April 20th – 420! Join us at hempSMART.com
Stay Safe and Take Care of Each Other!
MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name hempSMART™, which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing and retail sales program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) joint ventures and acquisitions of business entities engaged in the growth and sale of hemp and cannabis products in jurisdictions where cultivation is legal; and (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas as market opportunities in this segment mature and develop.
Legal Status of Cannabis
While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.
For more information, please visit the Company's websites at: MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com ; HempSMART.com