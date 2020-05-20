-- Revenue increased from $252k in 2018 to $695k in 2019 - increase of 176% -- Gross Profit increased from $171k in 2018 to $447k in 2019 - increase of 161.3% -- Gross Margin remains stable - 64.2% 2019 vs 67.8% in 2018 -- Operating Loss % decreased from 1513% in 2018 to 931% in 2019 -- Total assets decreased by 40.4% from 2018 to 2019 -- Total liabilities increased by 132.4% from 2018 to 2019 -- Stockholder's deficit decreased by 238.5% from 2018 to 2019