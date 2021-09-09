FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y., Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarijuanaDoctors.com has been a leading online resource for medical cannabis information since 2010. The new portal has been a valuable source of information, gauging public and patient opinion about the slow progress of federal legalization.
The consensus from patients is unilateral support for cannabis legalization. But many patients feel that federal legalization won't change the need for doctor-supervised treatment plans.
While recreational (adult-use) cannabis is always an option, patients prefer having the customized support and guidance of a certified practitioner—particularly those with chronic diseases requiring long-term care.
Patients Express Frustration Lack of Healthcare Equity and Access to Medical Cannabis
Patients across the United States have expressed frustration with the slow progress of legalization. There is a great inconsistency to cannabis laws that vary by state. It presents a significant challenge to delivering equity of care.
Some patients have access to doctor-supervised cannabis as a legalized alternative medicine. Other patients do not, because of restrictive rules or lack of progress to state-legalize medical marijuana.
"People with chronic health conditions don't understand why there is no standardization between states regarding medical cannabis. They are advocating for new options to help with symptom management. And many Americans are looking for an alternative to prescription NSAIDs and opioid medications. A safer long-term use option".
—Vincent Donadio, Director of Marketing, MarijuanaDoctors.com
As of July 2021, there are thirty-six states in America that have legalized medical marijuana programs for patients. Some are already running successful programs in full swing, while other jurisdictions are still implementing administrative measures.
Most programs voted on by state ballots in the November 2020 election will provide medical cards and doctor-supervised cannabis in 2022. But that is not soon enough for patients who are eligible to apply for a medical card.
Following the Progress and Public Opinion of the MORE Act MarijuanaDoctors.com has followed the progress of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, also known as the MORE Act. The original legislation that was introduced in 2019 was given a less than 10% chance of passing the U.S. House of Representatives.
The vote by the House on December 4, 2020, was historic. The House of Representatives passed approval for the MORE Act by a vote of 228 in favor and 164 in opposition. The low probability of success followed by a majority vote was encouraging. And it turned the conversation for the first time to a tangible possibility of federal legalization, including the potential tax revenues for the federal government.
Some have speculated that in the first year, the proposed 9% federal retail tax on adult-use and medical cannabis sales would earn a minimum of $500 million.
Per the MORE Act, the federal government will also collect taxes on business licenses and bulk production of cultivated raw and processed cannabis products. Annual federal tax revenues from cannabis sales could be much higher.
Funds will be allocated to social equity programs, education, and clinical studies on cannabis for therapeutic use as alternative medicine.
