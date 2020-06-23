NORWOOD, Mass., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the "Company" or MariMed), a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Robert Fireman, and Chief Financial Officer, Jon Levine, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 24th.
DATE: Wednesday, June 24th
TIME: 12:30 p.m. ET
LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/062420KCSAVIC
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- On May 29th, MariMed announced a 112% increase in revenue year-over year for first quarter 2020.
- With the consolidation of its licensed cannabis businesses in Massachusetts and Illinois, MariMed is expecting continued growth in 2020 revenue and EBITDA.
- MariMed's award-winning Betty's Eddies™ Edibles brand continues to be industry leader in Maryland and Massachusetts and has recently been launched into the Nevada adult-use cannabis market, a state that continues to surpass retail sales expectations.
- MariMed Massachusetts licensed cannabis production is ramping up to approximately 1000 pounds per month at its 70,000 square foot cannabis manufacturing facility in New Bedford. MariMed is at final stages for approval of its provisional adult use licenses for cultivation and production in New Bedford and at its Panacea Wellness™ dispensary in Middleborough.
About MariMed:
MariMed Inc. (MRMD: OTCQX), a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO), is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The MariMed experienced and validated team have won 14 cannabis licenses in six states where we have developed over 300,000 square feet of state of the art, regulatory compliant, cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities.
The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation, developing new formulations for its products to be effective to the needs of our customers. MariMed proprietary brands "Kalm Fusion", "Betty's Eddies" and Bourne Baked Goods are top sellers in their respective marketplaces.
MariMed has recently consolidated its Massachusetts and Illinois businesses into the public company. It plans to consolidate the cannabis businesses in the other 4 states as transfers are approved. The consolidation will allow the revenue from the licensed cannabis business to be included in our pubco's financial reporting. MariMed continues to achieve consistent growth and success as an acclaimed fully integrated seed to sale MSO.
