CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The offices of Doctors Marino and Associates, specialists in a full range of dental services for the whole family, have opened a new location in Chardon, Ohio. This location joins numerous other locations throughout the Akron/Cleveland area.
"We were alerted that Dr. Ashdown was going to be slowing down and ultimately ending his practice in Chardon," said Dr. Carlo Marino. "We joined forces with him for several months as he phased out toward retirement. Our staff moved in so that the people of Chardon would not face a gap in reliable dental services. An additional benefit to these patients is new access to a broader range of specialty dental services such as dental implant placement and restoration."
For over three decades, Dr. Marino and Associates has established offices throughout northeast Ohio with locations in Akron, Lyndhurst, Brooklyn, Cleveland Heights, Avon, and Cuyahoga Falls. Dr. Marino and Associates offers patients affordable dentures and implants in addition to general dental services like cleanings, braces, and emergency care. The offices serve patients of all ages with the goal of providing more convenient dental care. The offices follow all COVID-19 safety procedures in order to help patients feel safe in scheduling needed care.
"We have been awarded the Akron Beacon Journal's #1 "Best of the Best" dental office for the last five years," Marino said. "I think that's because wherever we go, we show our commitment not just to our patients but to the community we are working in. Our goal is to not just make dental care accessible but also affordable. We also want to make it comfortable. Prevention is the best way to solve serious dental issues, and we want our patients to feel comfortable contacting us when they need us. We are excited to be able to join the amazing growing community of Chardon."
The new Center Street location is headed by Dr. Nicholas Blevins. The offices will soon expand into the adjoining building to allow for more chairs and room to accommodate patients seeking care. The office can be reached by calling 440.285.7800 and the address is 320 Center Street, G2, in Chardon. To schedule an appointment online visit marinonassif.com/center-street-dental.
About Dr. Marino & Associates
Over the last 30 years, Dr. Marino & Associates has specialized in making dentistry affordable with a wide range of services for the entire family. Services offered include emergency dental care, full mouth dental implants, dentures, and more. The practice has been awarded the Akron Beacon Journal's #1 "best of the best" dentist and Cleveland Magazine's "Top Dentist" for five consecutive years. Learn more at marinonassif.com.
Media Contact
Julie Stout, ADVAN Design, +1 330-688-1324, jstout@advandesign.com
SOURCE Marino and Associates